Jennifer Lopez transforms as nude angel with wings for 'In The Morning' music video

Jennifer Lopez shared the much-awaited music video of her latest single ‘In The Morning’ after teasing fans with news of something new and exciting coming up for them. The music video features JLo as she transforms into mythical creatures, including a mermaid and nude angel with giant white wings.

Jennifer Lopez looks sultry hot in the video as she proudly boasts her tones physique in the unique costumes she’s worn in the video.

Jennifer wrote along the preview of the song: "And she loved a boy even more than she loved herself ... 🧚🏽‍♂️ I am soooo excited for you to see the official video for #InTheMorning ☀️☀️. It's full of symbolism about a dark one-sided relationship and the realization that you can't change anyone else ... you can only change yourself!!! Grow your own wings and walk away from anyone or anything that doesn't truly value all you have to offer. 💚💙🧡💜 ."

Jennifer Lopez also described the video in a teaser. She said, "The song is really about demanding someone to treat you in the right way. There's a lot of symbolism in the video. This girl, kind of, falls into a relationship and she's sinking in this water so she grows a mermaid tail. And then little by little she starts growing her own wings just to be able to walk away from the relationship."

The music video ‘In The Morning’ will also be dropping on YouTube on Friday.

‘In the Morning’ poster was first released on Nov. 27. The album cover featured a completely nude Jennifer Lopez. She first teased the music video on Christmas Day, and performed the song live for the first time during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

This is the album cover:

And then the performance dress for New Year's Eve: