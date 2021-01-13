In pics: Jennifer Lopez continues to give us body goals as she shows what her weekend looks like

Jennifer Lopez does not look a day older than 18 and what a way to make us jealous with that body of hers. Sharing glimpses of what her weekend looked like, JLo shared monokini snaps donning a stunning emerald green outfit as she stands up on a surfboard.

She shared two pictures from her surf adventure.

Jennifer Lopez has tied her hair in a bun and bore a low makeup look and fashionable sunglasses for her holiday look. In the second look, she is seen covered in a printed puffer jacket as she rests (because it’s so cold, right).

JLo captioned the post: "How last week started [?] how it's going this week."

Jennifer is pretty active on the internet and her social media profiles as she shares snaps of her upcoming music, films or just lazy but fun pictures of family.

Meanwhile, the first week of this year was like this for Jennifer Lopez: