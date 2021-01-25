Jennifer Lopez recreates 'Love Don't Cost A Thing' video as she marks album's 20th anniversary

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating 20 Years anniversary of her super hit album, 'JLO'.



The 51-year-old songstress is looking back by recreating her, 'Love Don't Cost a Thing' song. The 'Hustlers' actor took her Instagram and shared a short clip of herself.



''Happy 20th Anniversary to my 2nd album J.Lo!!!! Had a little fun at a recent shoot,” Lopez wrote alongside the clip.

In the video, she revisited the day, by dancing in front of the camera, and recreated her iconic look by doing the same as she has done 20 years ago, by moving her sunglasses, wearing white coat and jewellery and taking it off one by one.

In the separate post, she posted a picture, and wrote, ''I reflect on the fact that it’s the #JLo20thAnniversary, I just wanted to say thank you to all of you for being with me, loving me and supporting me through all the ups and downs. Thank you so much for all the love over the past 20 years!! I love you so much!! #MyLoveDontCostAThing #SameGirl''

The second studio album of Lopez debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart, and the song also went on to become one of Jennifer’s biggest hits and became her first ever UK number-one single.



Lopez, who recently performed at President Joe Biden's inauguration, have got nostalgic and opened up about learning to love herself in her 30's and how it was like going to therapy back then.