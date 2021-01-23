Jennifer Lopez talks about going to therapy in her 30s and learning to love herself

Jennifer Lopez is looking back at her 30's



The beauty mogul opened up about what she learned early on while in therapy and talked about her past relationships and how she felt about herself while in them.



"I remember when I was going through therapy, in the beginning, kind of in my late 30s, and there was a lot of talk about loving yourself," JLo recalls. "And I was like, 'I love myself.' But obviously, I was doing all these things, like my personal relationships didn't seem like I was loving myself. I didn't even understand the concept of it," she adds. "It took time and it's a journey and it's still a journey for me."



Lopez kept secret to which relationship she was actually referring too. Over the years, Jennifer has famously been involved in several high-profile romances — and most of them didn’t result in a happily ever after. The actress has been married three times and, in between, she dated some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Ben Affleck.



The star is now engaged to former baseball pro-Alex Rodriguez, and they were set to marry in 2020 but delayed their wedding due to the pandemic.



The 51-year-old songstress shared her moments when she wasn't the best dancer or performer, but always gave it her all and never gave up, and later shared her goal for 2021 is to ' Dream on'.



"My dream is that together, this year, we can make a more unified, more loving, more accepting, more understanding world," she shares. "I always want to inspire, inspire different things in people ... and in these times, where all of us can feel lost, I want to give people some hope and some direction."



"My calling is to empower, inspire and entertain," she relays. "Those are the things that I do and in entertaining, I hope I'm always empowering and inspiring people to be the best in whatever they want to do''. the Hustlers star added.