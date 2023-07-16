Is your hoarseness trying to tell you something? The surprising link between hoarse voice and lung cancer

Lung cancer is one of the most common types of cancer worldwide, and its early detection is crucial for effective treatment and improved outcomes. While the majority of people associate lung cancer with respiratory symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, or shortness of breath, it is important to recognise that this disease can manifest in different ways. One of the lesser-known signs of lung cancer is hoarseness of voice, which occurs due to the involvement of the recurrent laryngeal nerve by the tumour.

Hoarseness of voice refers to a change in the quality or pitch of one's voice, making it sound rough, raspy, or weak. It is typically caused by abnormalities in the vocal cords, which are responsible for producing sound when air passes through them. In the case of lung cancer, hoarseness most commonly occurs when the tumour or its metastases press on or invade the recurrent laryngeal nerve, a branch of the vagus nerve that controls the movement of the vocal cords. This nerve dysfunction results in the altered functioning of the vocal cords and subsequently, hoarseness of voice.

Phonation is the process by which sound is produced in the larynx, commonly known as the voice box. It involves the intricate coordination of various anatomical structures, and any disruption to this mechanism can lead to hoarseness of voice.

The process of phonation begins with the inhalation of air, followed by its exhalation through the lungs. As the air passes through the larynx, it encounters the vocal folds (also known as vocal cords), which are composed of elastic tissues stretched across the larynx. The vocal folds are brought close together, creating a narrow opening called the glottis. When air is expelled through the glottis, it results in the vibration of the vocal folds, generating sound waves and enabling speech production.

Hoarseness refers to the abnormal raspy quality of voice, often caused by disruptions in the vocal folds' ability to vibrate adequately. Several factors contribute to the development of hoarseness, including:

1. Benign Vocal Cord Lesions: Noncancerous growths such as vocal nodules, polyps, or cysts can form on the vocal folds due to voice abuse, excessive shouting, or overuse of the voice. These lesions disrupt vocal fold vibration, leading to hoarseness.

2. Vocal Cord Paralysis: Damage or dysfunction of the recurrent laryngeal nerve (responsible for controlling vocal fold movement) can result in vocal fold paralysis. Paralyzed vocal folds cannot move properly, affecting proper vocal cord vibration and resulting in hoarseness.

3. Acid Reflux Disease: Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) can cause stomach acid to flow back into the oesophagus, leading to throat irritation. This irritation can affect vocal fold function and contribute to hoarseness.

4. Neurological Disorders: Conditions like Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, or stroke can affect the coordination and control of the muscles involved in voice production, leading to hoarseness.

5. Vocal Cord Cancer: Malignant tumours that develop in the vocal cords or larynx can cause hoarseness as a result of the tumour growth directly affecting vocal cord function. Risk factors Certain risk factors increase the likelihood of developing hoarseness. These include:

1. Smoking: Tobacco smoke irritates the vocal folds, leading to inflammation and vocal cord dysfunction.

2. Excessive Voice Use: Frequent shouting, excessive talking, or singing strains the vocal folds and can contribute to the development of hoarseness.

3. Age: With age, the vocal folds may become more susceptible to degenerative changes, increasing the risk of hoarseness.

Prompt diagnosis of hoarseness is crucial to identify the underlying cause, determine appropriate treatment, and rule out serious conditions such as vocal cord cancer. The diagnosis typically involves:

1. Medical History: The physician will inquire about the patient's symptoms, duration of hoarseness, associated factors, and relevant medical history.

2. Physical Examination: The doctor may examine the neck and throat for any abnormalities, palpate the neck to check for swollen lymph nodes, and evaluate vocal fold movement using laryngoscopy.

3. Diagnostic Tests: Imaging studies such as laryngoscopy, videostroboscopy, or CT/MRI scans can provide detailed visual information about the vocal folds, aiding in the diagnosis of conditions affecting phonation.

4. Biopsy: If suspicious lesions or tumours are identified, a biopsy may be performed to obtain a tissue sample for microscopic examination, helping to confirm or rule out cancer.

Understanding the mechanics of phonation and the potential reasons behind hoarseness is vital in identifying and addressing underlying conditions. Hoarseness can be a symptom of various disorders, including vocal cord lesions, paralysis, acid reflux disease, neurological disorders, or vocal cord cancer. Recognising the risk factors, seeking timely medical attention, and obtaining a proper diagnosis play a crucial role in the management and successful treatment of hoarseness. By prioritising the health of our vocal apparatus and seeking appropriate interventions, we can ensure optimal voice function and overall well-being.

Hoarseness as a symptom of lung cancer is often overlooked or attributed to other causes, such as excessive shouting, a common cold, or vocal cord strain. As a result, the diagnosis of lung cancer may be delayed, leading to a more advanced stage of the disease. It is imperative for individuals, especially those with a significant smoking history or other risk factors, to be aware of the association between hoarseness and lung cancer. Seeking medical attention when experiencing persistent hoarseness can lead to early diagnosis and appropriate management, increasing the chances of successful treatment.

Additionally, it is worth mentioning that other factors can cause hoarseness, such as benign vocal cord lesions, vocal cord paralysis, or acid reflux disease. However, when coupled with other lung cancer-related symptoms like unintentional weight loss, chronic cough, chest pain, or bloody sputum, hoarseness becomes a significant red flag that should not be ignored.

Early detection of lung cancer is essential for optimal treatment outcomes and improved survival rates. Therefore, individuals who experience persistent hoarseness of voice should consult their healthcare providers promptly. Medical professionals may evaluate the patient's medical history, perform a physical examination, and order diagnostic tests such as imaging studies, bronchoscopy, or biopsy. These investigations aim to identify the underlying cause of hoarseness and, if necessary, initiate further evaluation for lung cancer.

Through increased awareness and prompt medical attention for individuals experiencing persistent hoarseness, we can contribute to early detection, timely intervention, and improved outcomes for those affected by this malignant disease. Remember, early detection saves lives.

(Inputs by Dr Sameer Gupta, Head Of Department of Surgical Oncology, DPU Private Super Speciality Hospital, Pune)

