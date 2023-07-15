Are e-cigarettes as bad as traditional cigarettes for heart health? Renowned cardiologist answers

Cigarette smoking has long been recognised as a major risk factor for heart disease and other cardiovascular conditions. As a result, the introduction of e-cigarettes, or electronic cigarettes, was initially seen as a potentially safer alternative to traditional tobacco smoking. However, as the popularity of e-cigarettes has grown, so has concern about their impact on heart health. The question remains: Are e-cigarettes as bad as traditional cigarettes for heart health?

To get an answer to this pressing question, WION spoke to Dr Mohit Tandon, Consultant Non-Invasive Cardiologist at Fortis Escorts Hospital. He said, "To understand how harmful are e-cigarettes as compared to traditional cigarettes, we must first examine their key components and their potential effects on the cardiovascular system."

E-cigarettes work by heating a liquid solution, often containing nicotine, to produce an aerosol that is inhaled by the user. Unlike traditional cigarettes, e-cigarettes do not burn tobacco, which eliminates the harmful effects of tobacco combustion byproducts such as tar and carbon monoxide. Consequently, e-cigarettes have been considered less harmful to overall health.

However, the expert added that the absence of tobacco combustion does not make e-cigarettes entirely harmless. Several studies have raised concerns about the cardiovascular effects of e-cigarette use. For instance, research has indicated that e-cigarette aerosols contain harmful substances such as volatile organic compounds, heavy metals, and fine particulate matter. These substances, when inhaled, can cause inflammation and oxidative stress, which can contribute to the development and progression of heart disease.

"Studies have shown that e-cigarette use can increase heart rate and blood pressure, both of which are risk factors for cardiovascular events. Nicotine, the addictive substance found in both traditional cigarettes and many e-cigarettes, has been associated with adverse effects on the cardiovascular system. It can constrict blood vessels, raise blood pressure, and increase the workload on the heart," continued Dr Mohit.

In addition to the direct effects of e-cigarette use on heart health, there is concern about the potential for e-cigarettes to serve as a gateway to traditional cigarette smoking, especially among young people.

The use of e-cigarettes among adolescents and young adults has risen dramatically in recent years, and studies have found an association between e-cigarette use and subsequent initiation of traditional cigarette smoking. Given the well-established detrimental effects of traditional cigarettes on heart health, this raises concerns about the long-term impact of e-cigarette use on cardiovascular outcomes.

It is important to note that research on the long-term effects of e-cigarettes is still evolving, and definitive conclusions are difficult to draw at this stage. The relative newness of e-cigarettes, coupled with the diverse range of devices and e-liquid formulations available, makes it challenging to generalize findings across all products.

Additionally, the rapid pace of innovation in the e-cigarette industry means that new products with potentially different health implications may emerge.

To conclude, the medical expert shared, "While e-cigarettes may lack some of the harmful constituents found in traditional cigarettes, growing evidence suggests that they are not entirely safe for heart health. The presence of harmful substances in e-cigarette aerosols and the potential cardiovascular effect of nicotine raises concerns about their impact on the cardiovascular system. Given the current knowledge, it is advisable to exercise caution regarding e-cigarette use, particularly for individuals with existing heart conditions or those at risk for heart disease. As more research emerges, it is essential to continue monitoring the long-term effects of e-cigarettes on heart health and to inform public health policies accordingly."

Disclaimer: Please note that the information provided on this website is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. The content provided on this website should not be used to diagnose or treat any health problem or disease. If you have or suspect that you have a medical problem, please contact your healthcare provider immediately. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on a website.

