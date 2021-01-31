Is Eva Mendes taking a break from Instagram due to a botched plastic surgery?

A few days back, Eva Mendes took to her Instagram recently and explained why she took time off social media. Eva's post comes after some Instagram user said that she took a break because of her plastic surgery and she was particularly hiding it.



Priviously, the 46-year-old actress had mentioned in a post that she took a step back from Instagram after her daughter told her she was “on the phone too much.”

On Saturday, Mendes took to her Instagram to wish a friend a happy birthday, and then she took to the comments section to reply to some fans, who suggested that her absence was due to plastic surgery which has gone wrong.



"She's had work done and I don't think she's happy with it..she was beautiful without." an Instagram user wrote.

To which, she responded by writing, "I'm not sure why I'm answering you but here I go. I'm posting less because I really want to be present for my family. My little ones need me and posting takes up too much time," she said. "As far as getting work done, I'll do that whenever I please. But no, that's not the reason. The reason is I personally cannot juggle family and social media. So -big shocker -I choose family. Lotsa love to you out there."



The 46-year-old actress and businesswoman shares two daughters with her partner Ryan Gosling. Mendes has stayed out of the public eye over the past couple of years as she is busy enjoying motherhood.