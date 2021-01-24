Eva Mendes took time off social media after daughter told her she 'was on the phone too much'

Eva Mendes has opened up about her time off social media.



The 46-year-old actress and businesswoman revealed why she had been silent on social media. Mendes explained on Saturday that one of her two daughters, whom she shares with Ryan Gosling, told her that she was spending too much time on her phone.

"I haven’t posted lately because my little one told me I was on the phone too much," Mendes admitted. "I could tell she was taking it personally. And she’s a kid, of course she’d take it personally."

"They take things personally unless we go out of our way to make it clear to them it’s not personal," she continued, adding that they "had good talk, I apologized and I promised her I’d be mindful. I realized that just because I’m always home with them doesn’t mean I’m always present. ❤️."

Mendes' post also included a quote from the Latinx Parenting account, which reads in part, "Let your kids call you out. It's not disrespect. It's healthy."





The actress' last post was on December 29, when she wished her friend and makeup artist Shirley Raines a happy birthday.





While Mendes has stayed out of the public eye over the past couple of years, she has been sharing motherhood moments on her Instagram account. Last month, she posted a photo of her "mom pandemic guilt" when her daughter asked her to cut out Maria Callas' face from the record cover.