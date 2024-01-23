Irina Shayk walks the runway; Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya grace front row at Schiaparelli Haute Couture show

The Schiaparelli Haute Couture show on Monday delivered a mesmerising spectacle, blending avant-garde fashion with celestial inspiration. The runway featured a model carrying a robot baby, the iconic Jennifer Lopez gracing the front row along with Zendaya, and Irina Shayk strutting down the runway with a completely different look. Here are some highlights from the fashion show!

Irina Shayk made a stunning appearance with bleached brows, creating an alienesque allure that perfectly complemented the fashion house's latest collection. Shayk donned a formfitting strapless black gown adorned with nude trim and paired with elegant brown heels.

The show, aptly named SCHIAPARALIEN, celebrated Elsa Schiaparelli's fascination with astrology, space and the unknown. The collection, helmed by creative director Daniel Roseberry, embraced contradictions "of legacy and the avant-garde, of the beautiful and the provocative, of the earthbound and the heaven-sent".

"This collection is a homage to that obsession, as well as a study in contradictions — of legacy and the avant-garde, of the beautiful and the provocative, of the earthbound and the heaven-sent," the house wrote on Instagram. "But as art (and nature) teaches us again and again, the things and ideas that seem diametrically opposed to each other can also combine to make startling chimaeras, objects composed of familiar parts that, when united, create something unexpected and new." Check out the post below!

Front and centre at the show was Jennifer Lopez, sporting a custom Schiaparelli jacket crafted with 7,000 real white rose petals. Lopez took to Instagram to reveal the jacket's unique features. She revealed that the petals were kept alive with sugar water, humorously referred to as "hummingbird nectar."

Lopez paired the jacket with a white turtleneck sweater featuring sculptural detailing, black high-waisted leggings, and accessorised with the house's signature Anatomy Jewellery bag, a lock-and-key belt, and black velvet pumps.

The singer completed her edgy look with hammered gold sunglasses with antennae-shaped frames and gold hoop earrings.