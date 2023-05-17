Internet has questions for Alia Bhatt as she is seen carrying a transparent Gucci bag

Slowly and steadily, Alia Bhatt is making her presence felt globally. The actress who has a Hollywood film releasing later this year, was recently named as the global brand ambassador of luxury brand Gucci. She is the first Indian to be associated to this brand. Alia stepped out in a short black dress for Gucci Cruise 2024 fashion recently in Seoul. While she looked stunning and chic in the outfit, it was her transparent bag that drew a lot of attention.



For the fashion event, Alia wore black cutout polka dots dress and paired it with platform heels. She was seen carrying a Gucci Jackie 1961 transparent bag which did not really contain anything. Hawk-eyed fans on social media could not help but notice that Alia's bad was empty and had much to say.



Some trolled Alia Bhatt for her empty bag. In response to a social media post by Vogue India, several fans asked why the Highway star was carrying an empty bag, with some even going to the extent of tagging her.



“Bag is empty so why is Alia carrying,” one fan asked. “So, the bag is empty” another comment reads. “Hence proved inke bags khali hote hai (This has proved their bags are empty).” "Empty bag to collect free gifts!," wrote another user.



“Bro the purse is meant to hold a few things at least!” another fan lamented. One user wondered, “If not an empty bag, is that a water bottle? Can't think of anything else.”

A day earlier, Thai superstar Davikah Hoorne, who was also present at the event, shared two photos with Alia Bhatt. In the image, both stars are dressed in Gucci ensembles. Davikah Hoorne wrote, “Love,” with heart emojis as the caption for the photos.

Last week, Alia announced her association with Gucci on social media and wrote, “I am honoured to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but on a global stage. Gucci's legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I'm looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together.”