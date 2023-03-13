Internet falls in love with Ana de Armas' nod to Marilyn Monroe with silver gown at Oscars red carpet

This is how you do it! Ana de Armas brought vintage glamour to the Oscars red carpet as she walked in a shimmering fitted bodice gown that gave a nod to Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe. She recreated the famous “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress that Monroe wore for a party to JF Kennedy’s party.

It’s the same dress that Kim Kardashian borrowed for Met Gala last year. The only difference was Kim Kardashian wore the original that Monroe wore decades ago while Ana chose something with a striking resemblance to the original. The nod comes timed well as Ana walked the red carpet as the Best Actress nominee at the 95th Academy Awards for her role as the legendary actress in a fictionalised biopic film Blonde.

The dress in question got famous as the "Happy Birthday dress" after Marilyn Monroe sang “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” on May 19, 1962, at a fundraiser for JFK and the Democratic National Committee. The fundraiser took place at Madison Square Garden, ten days before Kennedy’s actual 45th birthday.

While the internet thinks that the dress bore resemblance to the Monroe dress, Ana De Armas, didn’t see it herself. At the Oscars red carpet, she told the media, “I just feel like, you know, this is like little drops of rain and flower[s],” and added, “Little Mermaid.”

#AnaDeArmas wore a custom #LouisVuitton silk organza gown by @TWNGhesquiere at the 95th Oscars in Los Angeles. White gold and diamond pieces from the High Jewelry collection by #FrancescaAmfitheatrof completed the look. #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/mwzRMnoWou — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) March 13, 2023