Iconic Brady Bunch home sells for $3.2mn, $2mn less than purchase price

Out with the old, and in with the new custodians of a midcentury gem. The iconic Los Angeles property that once served as the exterior of The Brady Bunch home has been passed into new hands, fetching a respectable $3.2 million, as reported by The Wall Street Journal. While this price tag commands attention, the real surprise lies in the fact that it changed hands for nine percent less than HGTV's purchase price just a few years ago.

In case it's slipped your memory, HGTV, the home improvement powerhouse, swooped in and secured the property for a princely sum of $3.5 million back in 2018. Beyond the financial figures, this property's journey has a fascinating twist. It marked the inception of A Very Brady Renovation, a reality series where HGTV's star-studded cast joined forces with the original Brady family to reimagine and revamp this historic treasure nestled in Los Angeles' Studio City neighborhood.

While the house served as the backdrop for the Brady family's exterior scenes, its interior bore no resemblance to the iconic TV sets; instead, it served as a blank canvas for the creative designers. These craftsmen meticulously recreated the iconic interiors, from the floating staircase to the groovy kitchen, even adding an expansive 3,000 square-foot second story.

With all the time, effort, and investment poured into these upgrades, the property was listed in May for a staggering $5.5 million, only to eventually change hands for a significant $2 million less than the initial asking price. So, what happened?

Tina Trahan, a dedicated historic home enthusiast and the latest custodian of the Brady bungalow, posits that HGTV might have overpaid during their heated bidding war with none other than Lance Bass back in 2019. Perhaps, she speculates, the designers' remarkable work may have leaned a bit too heavily towards recreating a TV set, rather than fashioning a functional home.

Tina shared her thoughts with The Wall Street Journal, stating, "Nobody is going to live in it. No one is going in there to make pork chops and applesauce in that kitchen. Anything you might do to make the house livable would take away from what I consider artwork." Her intention? Not to move in herself, but to utilise the property for charitable and fundraising events.

