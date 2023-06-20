How design has impacted the choice of products we buy in our daily lives

- by Vasisht Rajani

Design has a big impact on the things we choose to buy every day. When a product looks really cool or has a stylish design, it catches our eye and makes us more likely to choose it over other options. This can be because of its packaging or how modern and sleek it looks. The way a product looks can make a strong first impression and get us interested in it.

Below are some ways that product design plays an important role in our daily lives:

1) Social Media: Social media platforms serve as a hub for sharing and discovering the latest design trends. Platforms like Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube are where we discover new products and get recommendations. Users can follow influencers, designers, brands, and design-focused accounts to stay up to date with the latest design styles, aesthetics, and innovations. Seeing visually appealing designs and products can ultimately influence our purchase decisions as well.

2) Aesthetics: 2023 has been the year of aesthetics for consumers. Everything consumed needs to have an aesthetic appeal as it is the need of the hour and plays a strong influence on consumer decisions. People are drawn to products that are visually appealing, well-designed, and align with their personal taste. A well-designed product stands out and can make it more likely to be chosen over other options available.

3) Emotional Connection: Design doesn't just affect how things look, but also how they make us feel. A good design can have the power to evoke an emotional connection between the consumer and the product. Different colors, shapes, and textures can create certain emotions in us. For example, a cozy design might make us feel warm and comfortable, while a sleek and modern design might make us feel sophisticated. These emotions play a role in the things we choose to buy because we want products that match how we want to feel and reflect our personal style.

4) Brand Identity: Brand identity is a crucial factor in a consumer decision. Design plays a crucial role in shaping a brand's identity and influencing consumer perceptions. Consumers often associate good design with reliability, durability, and superior performance, which can influence their purchasing decisions. Our personal relation to brands through experience conducts our choices on what we buy today.