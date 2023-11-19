Historic! Miss Nicaragua crowned Miss Universe 2023

Amidst intense competition featuring candidates from 90 countries, the 72nd Miss Universe title has been claimed by Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios, marking a historic win in the prestigious beauty pageant. The crowning moment, filled with pride and joy, saw Miss Nicaragua emerging victorious, supported by the enthusiastic cheers of the audience.

In a captivating final round, Miss Thailand and Miss Australia also showcased their grace and talent, securing their places alongside Miss Nicaragua. The passing of the crown from the reigning Miss Universe 2022, R'Bonney Gabriel, added an emotional touch to the glittering spectacle.

The top positions were secured by second runner-up Moraya Wilson of Miss Australia and first runner-up Anntonia Porsild of Miss Thailand, each earning coveted titles in the Miss Universe contest.

The decisive moment arrived with the final question of Miss Universe 2023: "If you could live one year in another woman’s shoes, who would you choose and why?" Miss Australia paid tribute to her mother, expressing a desire to experience life from her perspective. Conversely, Miss Thailand drew inspiration from Malala Yousafzai, citing her remarkable struggles and achievements. However, it was Miss Nicaragua's unexpected choice of naming women's rights activist Mary Wollstonecraft, known as the mother of feminism, that stood out in the final round.

Social media erupted with celebratory messages following the deserving win. Fans expressed their enthusiasm and support for Miss Nicaragua, lauding her performance and citing her compelling life story of perseverance and resilience.

"The best one from the beginning was Nicaragua. Well done. She deserved it," wrote one fan, while another emphasised, "Nicaragua deserved to win. Her life has been extremely difficult and with her life story of perseverance, I’m sure she can reach millions of women across the globe."