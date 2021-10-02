Himanshu Srivastav: I experiment with dance and poetry to be a better content creator

Passion and the need to reinvent himself is what drives MOJ content creator Himanshu Srivastav. When he is not dancing, he is observing life and writing poems about it. In his recent interview, the winner of Super Star Hunt--a content creation competition--spoke about his desire to experiment with all things creative and the tricks to gaining more followers. Read on!



How did you get into content creation? What inspired you to choose a short-video app over other platforms?



I still remember when I did a dance performance on stage for the first time, after my performance I noticed a different enthusiasm in the public, there was a different kind of happiness on their faces. That day I felt as if I had shared happiness among people through my dance. This inspired me. And on that day the artist in me was born. In the world of entertainment, the artist makes you laugh and makes you cry, he/ she plays many characters in the same life. And through his/ her art, teaches people a lot and does all that we probably cannot do in our real life. Seeing all this, the entertainment world started motivating me a lot. I chose to become a content creator because sometimes I also like to write poetry and stories. And what I see in my real life, what I hear, I try to translate everything into my poetry and stories so that people can relate more to it. Whether it is writing a poem or choreographing a dance - be it acting or editing, I love to experiment and create new things. I try to do all these experiments so that I can make myself a better content creator.

What was it like winning the Super Star Hunt?



This is my first success after winning the Moj Superstar Hunt and I am seeing myself in social media and in the news. Today people recognise me and my family. My idol and inspiration is Remo D'Souza sir. I have learned a lot by reading about his life and watching him. Infact, not only me but every dancer is motivated by his life journey. I was very happy when I got to know that he is going to judge the Moj Superstar Hunt and when I reached the final, I performed on his song Vande Mataram and he commented on my dance and gave me 10 points. This moment was the most beautiful moment of my life.



What are your future plans?



My dream is to become a very good actor and dancer one day. And in my a small village, I want to help the talented people to make sure they get a platform. I want to do this for my Garatganj and encourage people to support every talent tomorrow whether it is boy or girl. I want to change society’s thinking regarding dance, especially in small places in the villages.



Do you think aspiring artists can find their way to success by showcasing their talent on content-curation platforms? If yes, then what tips would you give them to increase their following and to get noticed?



So I would like to tell my followers that you have 15 to 30 seconds to prove yourself. 15 to 30 seconds is very little to hear but you work so hard for that 15 to 30 seconds that you can reach people's hearts. I believe that my efforts are my biggest hope. So you guys also keep doing new experiments, keep trying new things and don't think about the result. If you work hard with your heart, then the result will definitely be good. If you want to be popular then you have to make a place in people's heart and a place is always made by hard work. The more experiments you do, the more new you try, the better you will get. Just believe in hard work and try to give your hundred percent.