Harry And William's dispute pre-dates Meghan Markle's arrival in family, claims insiders

The longstanding rift between royal siblings Prince William and Prince Harry, often attributed to the arrival of Meghan Markle in Harry's life, is now revealed to have deeper roots. According to insights from palace insiders reported by The Times of London, the initial discord between the brothers originated from their differing perspectives on wildlife conservation in Africa.

The insider shared, "They are both very passionate about saving protected species but didn’t always share the same view about how to run projects in Africa." The source elaborated that Prince William advocated for community-led schemes, empowering local communities over time to protect the land. On the other hand, Prince Harry leaned towards a more interventionist approach, emphasising the need for hands-on measures to swiftly secure and protect wildlife habitats.

This revelation counters the common assumption that the rift emerged primarily due to Prince Harry's relationship with Meghan Markle. In his autobiography titled Spare, published last year, Prince Harry highlighted their conservation differences, recounting a moment when their conflicting views almost led to a physical altercation in front of childhood friends.

"One day, we almost came to blows in front of our childhood mates," Harry wrote, recalling the incident. When friends questioned why both princes were involved in African conservation efforts, Prince William reportedly replied, "Because rhinos, elephants, that’s mine!"

Prince Harry's profound love for Africa is well-documented, and he assumed the presidency of African Parks in 2017, a prominent conservation organisation operating across the continent. Last year, he joined the organisation's board of directors, further solidifying his commitment to wildlife preservation.

However, recent scrutiny has surrounded Prince Harry's role at African Parks following reports in the UK press alleging that rangers affiliated with the organisation have been accused of assaulting and raping indigenous people in the rainforests of the Republic of Congo.