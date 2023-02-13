Happy Valentine’s Day 2023: Send wishes, messages, quotes, WhatsApp & FB status, beautiful images, photos

Valentine's Day 2023: Valentine's Day is a holiday celebrated on 14 February, which is dedicated to celebrating love and affection between intimate companions. The holiday is named after Saint Valentine, a Catholic priest who lived in the 3rd century and was known for performing secret marriages in defiance of the Roman Empire's ban on such unions.

Valentine's Day has become a popular occasion for expressing love and affection, often through the exchange of cards, flowers, and gifts. Many people choose to express their love by sending sweet messages, writing love letters, or making romantic gestures such as cooking a special meal or taking a partner on a surprise date.

In some countries, Valentine's Day is also a time for couples to spend quality time together, such as going out for a romantic dinner or taking a trip together. Some couples may choose to exchange traditional gifts such as chocolates, flowers, or jewellery, while others may opt for more unique gifts, such as concert tickets or an experience they can enjoy together.

Valentine’s Day 2023: Wishes and Messages to share with your loved ones

Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life. Thank you for always being there for me and making every day special.

Wishing a very Happy Valentine's Day to my soul mate and best friend. You complete me in every way.

Happy Valentine's Day to the one who holds the key to my heart. I love you more and more each day.

Sending love and hugs to my darling on this special day. Happy Valentine's Day to the sweetest person I know.

Happy Valentine's Day to my partner in crime and my favourite person. I'm so lucky to have you in my life.

To my love, Happy Valentine's Day. You make my life brighter and more beautiful every day.

Happy Valentine's Day to my amazing partner. You are my rock, my support, and my everything.

Wishing you a day filled with love and happiness. Happy Valentine's Day to the one who brings so much joy to my life.

Happy Valentine's Day to the one who makes my heart skip a beat. I love you now and forever.

Happy Valentine's Day to my dearest, you are the light of my life and the love of my heart.

Valentine’s Day 2023: WhatsApp and Facebook Status:

Happy Valentine's Day to the one who holds my heart. You make my life so much brighter and I feel so lucky to have you by my side.

Sending love and hugs to my sweetheart on this special day. You light up my life in so many ways and I am so grateful to have you in it.

Happy Valentine's Day to the one who makes every day feel like a fairy tale. I love you now and forever.

To my soulmate, Happy Valentine's Day. You complete me in every way and I am so thankful for all the love and joy you bring into my life.

Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life. You are my rock, my support, and my everything. I am so grateful for you.

Wishing a very Happy Valentine's Day to my partner in crime and best friend. I am so lucky to have you in my life and I look forward to spending many more Valentine's Days together.

Happy Valentine's Day to the person who makes my heart skip a beat. You are the most important person in my life and I love you more and more each day.

Happy Valentine's Day to my darling. You bring so much joy and happiness into my life and I am so grateful for all the love we share.

Wishing you a day filled with love and happiness. Happy Valentine's Day to the one who makes my life so much brighter.

Happy Valentine's Day to the one who holds the key to my heart. I love you more than words can express, and I look forward to many more Valentine's Days together.

Valentine's Day 2023: Share these quotes on Valentine’s Day with your love, friends and life partner

"Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies." - Aristotle

"I love you not only for what you are but for what I am when I am with you." - Elizabeth Barrett Browning

"The best love is the kind that awakens the soul and makes us reach for more, that plants a fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds." - Nicholas Sparks

"Love is not just looking at each other, it's looking in the same direction." - Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

"Love is a choice you make from moment to moment." - Barbara De Angelis

"Love is an untamed force. When we try to control it, it destroys us. When we try to imprison it, it enslaves us. When we try to understand it, it leaves us feeling lost and confused." - Paulo Coelho

"Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength while loving someone deeply gives you courage." - Lao Tzu

"Love is not just a feeling of happiness. It is a decision to commit to another person, to always be there and to love through the good times and the bad." - Unknown

"Love is a promise, love is a souvenir, once given never forgotten, never let it disappear." - John Lennon

"Love is the voice under all silences, the hope which has no opposite in fear; the strength so strong mere force is feebleness: the truth more first than sun, more last than star." - E.E. Cummings.

It's important to note that Valentine's Day is not just for romantic couples. Friends, family members, and pets can also be celebrated on this special day. So, it's a great time to show appreciation for all the important people in your life.