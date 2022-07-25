Guess the price of the rug featured in Ranveer Singh's naked photoshoot?

Ranveer Singh may have not worn any clothes for his photoshoot with Paper magazine, but the shoot still billed a whopping amount it seems. The actor recently made headlines for posing butt naked for Paper magazine. A series of photos of the actor went viral a few days back that had a naked Singh sprawled over a Turkish rug. Turns out that the rug came with a big price tag.



If reports are to be believed, the carpet that Singh used as a prop for the shoot costs around Rs 6.6 lakhs (approx 8,260 USD). The price of the rug has led to multiple reactions on the net.

The Turkish rug that Ranveer was seen lying on is reportedly from the company that goes by the name Jaipur Rugs. The company rode on the current viral photo and did a brand plug-in. "See? You don`t need anything else if you`ve got Jaipur Rugs."

The brand is known for exorbitantly high-priced luxury rugs and carpets. Shah Rukh khan's wife Gauri Khan, who is also an interior designer by profession, has collaborated with the brand. Rugs designed by her are priced between Rs 20,000 to 5 lakh.

Meanwhile, Ranveer's friends and colleagues in the film industry were amused after seeing the pictures and showered him with compliments on social media. Designer Masaba Gupta even called it the "best cover shoot this country has seen".

Leaving almost nothing to the imagination, Ranveer broke the Internet on Thursday as he went naked for Paper Magazine`s latest issue.