Deepika Padukone's reaction to hubby Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot is all things adorable

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh took the internet by storm as he posed naked for a magazine shoot. Nobody expected the actor to come up with a nude photo shoot, so when it did, it created a stir online. And, it received a mixed response from netizens. The internet was divided over the mag cover with some praising the star for fully committing to his profession and others trolling the actor and calling it cringy.

The cover of the latest edition of New York-based magazine, Paper, has gone viral, all thanks to Ranveer and his boldness. And, it's all that the internet is talking about! Meanwhile, a report has shared how the actor's wife Deepika Padukone reacted to the nude pictures.

An insider told IndiaToday.in, "She (Deepika) was blown away by them. In fact, she was looped in on this entire shoot from the very start and she absolutely loved the concept. She saw the images before they hit the internet. Deepika has always supported Ranveer and has been his biggest champion. So when it came to doing something totally different, she didn’t flinch."

The source also told the publication that the shoot was planned well in advance and the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor was very clear about his vision. "He really wanted to go all out and push the envelope. He does it daily with his fashion choices and fans have extreme reactions to what he wears. So, it wasn’t a surprise that he went all out with these nude pics. He is totally comfortable in his skin, so this wasn’t something new for him either," the insider shared.

This isn't the first time that the actor posed naked for his professional commitments. Back in 2016, he had a scene in 'Befikre' where he exposed his derrière for the lens.

On the movie front, Ranveer will be next seen in 'Cirkus' and 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.