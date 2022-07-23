Myntra ‘fixes’ Ranveer Singh’s controversial nude photshoot. Fans react!

The controversy over Ranveer Singh’s nude photo continues to boil over. The actor posed as naked as the day he was born for New York-based Paper magazine, inviting a whole variety of reactions. While some, particularly those who deem themselves in charge of public morality, expressed outrage. Most, on social media sites at least, were merely amused. Brands tried to take advantage of the buzz. Among them was fashion e-commerce company Myntra, which shared one of the offending images, only photoshopped an outfit (flowering shirt and red pants) over his body.

“Fixed it,” wrote Myntra’s official social media accounts as the caption of the image. Naturally, that also prompted diverse reactions on Twitter, for if one thing that reunited the Indian Twitterati, it is shared outrage.

One responded, “Ladkiyon wale leggings Kyun pehnaaye par? 🤔😂 (why did you make him wear girls’ leggings?” Perhaps Myntra considered Ranveer’s outlandish taste in clothing? We may never know.

Meanwhile, one wrote, “No need to fix. I know these clothes are your business, but Fixing something for RS is none of your business”.

One Twitter user tweeted, “Meme dikha nahi ki marketing shuru, hadh hai.”

Ranveer was last seen in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'. His next projects include 'Cirkus' and 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.



