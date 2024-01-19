Glaucoma Awareness Month: Medical expert's advice on how to prevent vision loss from Glaucoma

Glaucoma, often referred to as the "silent thief of sight," is a serious eye condition that can lead to irreversible vision loss. In an effort to raise awareness about this prevalent eye disease, the month of January has been designated as Glaucoma Awareness Month. This observance aims to educate the public about the importance of regular eye check-ups, early detection, and preventive measures to safeguard vision.

Here's a guide on how to prevent glaucoma and why awareness is crucial.

What is Glaucoma?

Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases characterised by damage to the optic nerve, often caused by elevated intraocular pressure. The optic nerve is essential for transmitting visual information from the eye to the brain. If left untreated, glaucoma can lead to permanent vision loss and, in severe cases, blindness.

Risk Factors for Glaucoma

1. Age: The risk of developing glaucoma increases with age, especially after the age of 40.



2. Family History: A family history of glaucoma raises an individual's susceptibility.

3. Race: People of African, Hispanic, and Asian descent are at a higher risk.

4. Medical Conditions: Conditions such as diabetes and hypertension can contribute to the development of glaucoma.

5. Eye Trauma or Surgery: Previous eye injuries or surgeries may increase the risk.

6. Prolonged Steroid Use: Long-term use of corticosteroids can elevate intraocular pressure.

Preventive Measures for Glaucoma

1. Regular Eye Exams: Comprehensive eye exams, including measuring intraocular pressure and assessing the optic nerve, are vital for early detection.

2. Know Your Family History: Being aware of your family's eye health history helps in understanding potential risks.

3. Maintain a Healthy Lifestyle: A balanced diet, regular exercise, and avoiding smoking can contribute to overall eye health.

4. Protect Your Eyes: Use protective eyewear when engaging in activities with potential eye hazards.

5. Manage Health Conditions: Control conditions like diabetes and hypertension to reduce the risk of glaucoma.

6. Follow Medication Guidelines: If prescribed medications, follow your doctor's instructions carefully.

Speaking exclusively to WION, Dr Deepak Sadarangani- Consultant, Ophthalmology - Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, Mumbai, says, "Ways you can potentially prevent Glaucoma-related vision loss include maintaining a moderate weight, avoiding smoking, and taking steps to keep your blood pressure in a healthy range. Glaucoma is a progressive eye disease that can eventually cause permanent vision loss, so early detection and treatment are key."

Dr Deepak adds, "Research suggests that brisk aerobic exercise for 30 to 45 minutes, 3-4 times weekly, is linked to improved blood flow to your brain and eyes and lower pressure inside your eyes. so consider adding that to your fitness routine."

Conclusion

Preventing glaucoma involves a combination of awareness, regular eye check-ups, and a healthy lifestyle. By taking proactive measures and participating in Glaucoma Awareness Month activities, individuals can contribute to the collective effort to reduce the impact of this sight-threatening condition. Remember, early detection is key to preserving your vision.