Glam-goth at its best! Kim Kardashian turns Dolce & Gabbana bride for Alta Moda afterparty in Italy

While the curtains closed on the haute couture shows in Paris last week, the extravagance continued in Puglia as editors and affluent clientele flocked to witness Dolce & Gabbana's mesmerising Alta Moda show. Drawing in an impressive array of A-listers, including Dame Helen Mirren, Venus Williams, Christian Bale, Erling Haaland, and Kris Jenner, among others, the Italian fashion powerhouse delivered an unforgettable spectacle. However, it was Kim Kardashian who stole the spotlight, turning heads as she took on the role of a Dolce & Gabbana "glam-goth" bride.

Skims founder made a grand entrance at the Alta Moda show in a breathtaking plum-hued gown, meticulously crafted from the finest taffeta. The ensemble featured an alluring off-shoulder neckline and a dramatic train that gracefully cascaded down to her feet.

With an impeccable eye for detail, Kim accentuated her look with an abundance of sparkling diamonds and completed her ensemble with a pair of transparent PVC pointed-toe heels. Her gold necklace was adorned with an oversized, dazzling star-shaped gemstone pendant, creating a captivating gothic bridal moment.

After the show, the fashion maven continued to dazzle at the after-party. She turned into a glam-goth Dolce & Gabbana bride in a black corset top with sheer panels, a floor-length satin skirt, sheer gloves, and the same pointed PVC heels she wore earlier. To complete the look, she opted for a sheer black lace-trimmed veil and seemingly paid homage to her sister Kourtney Kardashian's iconic Dolce & Gabbana wedding look from the previous year.

Kourtney and Kim's feud over Dolce & Gabbana collab The Lemme founder was upset with her sister for doing a collection with the fashion house that designed her wedding gown just six months earlier. "Because it was my wedding, it really wasn't business for me," Kourtney told Kim in the latest episode of the Hulu series. "It was such a special day. I feel like it takes away from the specialness."

After hashing their issues out, the sisters hugged and made up. Later, the two shared several posts on social media to celebrate major milestones of each other's lives.

