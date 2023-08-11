From runway to conscious wardrobe: Embracing sustainable fashion trends

In an era where sustainability and environmental awareness are growing, commitment to ethical choice is increasing day by day. The traditional perspective of fashion is long gone while sustainable and eco-friendly options have become the first choice for several consumers.

The adoption of sustainable fashion that is making its way from the runway to our wardrobes is not only bringing a revolution in the fashion industry but also empowering consumers to make smart lifestyle choices.

Embracing Sustainable Fashion

Sustainability is bringing positive changes in an industry that has always been criticised for its negative environmental impact. Fashion is healing and inspiring consumers to focus and opt for eco-friendly choices. This new and influencing fashion values quality over quantity, ethical production practices, and mindful consumption.

Choosing Ethics and Transparency

Brands are becoming more transparent towards the customers and allowing them to track their order journey, ensuring that every step of the manufacturing process adheres to ethical standards. This process of the garment from inception to the rack improves the work practices and fair treatment of the workers, which includes safe working conditions, fair wages, and removal of any exploitative practices.

Making Sustainable Choices

Sustainable fashion trends involve using eco-friendly materials carefully and contribute to the reduction of water and energy consumption while supporting innovation in the fashion industry. Using eco-friendly materials for apparel production such as bamboo, hemp, cotton, etc, is gaining prominence.

These materials reduce carbon footprints as they require fewer resources and reduce waste. Consumers are contributing to saving natural resources and reduction of water and energy consumption which is to the innovation of the fashion industry.

Breaking Prejudice

Fashion brands are no longer bounded by size and have expansive size availability. Brands are creating styles that cater to a spectrum of different body sizes, allowing a large number of individuals to access stylish clothing that makes them feel confident while sending a powerful message to the world that the realm of fashion is for all.

Promoting Recycling and Upcycling

Sustainable fashion does not always mean creating new clothes but sometimes it reuses and recycles to reduce waste via creative methods. Upcycle embraces transforming old clothes into new ones using creative techniques and resources, breathing new life into the old and worn-out material. This productive approach helps reduce waste and encourages a shift toward a circular fashion economy.

Education Encourages Sustainability

Literacy plays a vital role in encouraging sustainability as it goes hand in hand with the education of the customer. Fashion businesses are actively raising awareness about the ecological impact of clothing production. By understanding the consequences of their choices, consumers can make informed choices.

Education and Awareness have the power to drive change in the hands of the consumers, bringing transparency and sustainability.

The journey from runway to consumers' wardrobe represents a fundamental shift in the fashion landscape. Sustainable fashion not only represents clothing but is also responsible for an ethical and responsible way of living. As the demand for eco-friendly grows the future of the fashion industry looks brighter and more ethical.

(Inputs by Arpita Shukla, Founder & CEO, Drywa Store)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE