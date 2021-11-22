Freida Pinto, husband Cory Tran blessed with baby boy

It's a boy! Hollywood star Freida Pinto and her husband, photographer Cory Tran, have become parents to a baby boy.

The 'Slumdog Billionaire' star shared the first picture of her newborn on Instagram on her husband's birthday. They have named the little one Rumi Ray.



"Happy Birthday Dada Cory! I celebrate you my husband, friend and partner in life," Pinto wrote alongside a photograph of Tran sleeping with the baby on his chest. She also shared a picture of herself snuggling the baby.



"To see you become not just a Dad but Super-Dad makes me so emotional and fills me with joy. It also gives this sleep-deprived Mama a break and you have no idea how much I appreciate that! I am so grateful and in love with how we do life together. Love you madly. Rumi-Ray you are one lucky boy," she added.

Pics: Freida Pinto's baby shower was simple, elegant and intimate

Pinto didn't share the birth date of baby Rumi-Ray.



Pinto, best known for appearing in British and American films like 'Slumdog Millionaire' and 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes', announced her pregnancy in June this year. Later in October, she revealed that she had got married to Tran in 2020.

Freida Pinto to play British spy Noor Inayat Khan in limited series 'Spy Princess'