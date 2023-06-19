Father-daughter time is so precious! Priyanka Chopra's post reflects how close Nick Jonas & Malti Marie is

Citadel actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram on Sunday to mark Father's Day with an adorable post. She shared a picture from her London home, which shows her husband and singer Nick Jonas reading a story to her daughter Malti Marie and having an adorable father-daughter moment. The second picture of the carousel shows Nick's father Kevin Jonas playing with his granddaughter. The third is an image of Priyanka's parents Madhu Chopra and Ashok Chopra.

"He is your biggest champion. He’ll be the loudest in the room when you win. His wisdom will be the shoulders you stand on. Your tears will break his heart. He will never show you he’s hurting. His joy is your joy. He is dada or dad or papa or whatever you call them. I love you @nickjonas thank you for being ours. MM and I are so lucky. Love you @papakjonas you were so special today and every day. Happy Father’s Day. Give them a hug if you can. Miss you, papa," the photo caption read. Check it out below.

Reacting to the Father's Day post, a fan wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to the 3 Fathers in your life, Priyanka. Your Jaan Nick Jonas, Papa KJonas and your father who is Heaven Dr Ashok Chopra." Another commented, "Oh my heart such a beautiful caring pic of Nick and MM Happy Father’s Day to all the dads. (sic)" A third comment read, "God bless. Sending love to Papa and you." Nick reacted to the post with a heart emoji.

Last year in January, Priyanka and Nick welcomed their baby girl Malti into their lives through surrogacy. Announcing the arrival of their baby girl, the star couple shared a statement that read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

The couple tied the knot in 2018 after dating each other for a brief period.

On the movie front, Priyanka is currently working on her hit series Citadel. She was last seen on the silver screen in Love Again. She will be seen next in Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena.

