Fashion Week 2023 Schedule: Check dates of Paris, New York, Milan, London & other fashion events

The "Big Four," or the fashion capitals of the world, New York, London, Milan, and Paris, host the most prestigious fashion weeks. The most renowned fashion designers of the century are from these places, which has a beautiful fashion history. The four cities are regarded as the key centres for fashion in the twenty-first century. What can we expect from the upcoming seasons? Let's look at the official itinerary for fashion week in 2023.

Here's the full Fashion Week 2023 Schedule

January 17 – 21: Berlin Fashion Week fall/winter 2023

January 17 – 22: Paris Fashion Week men’s shows fall/winter 2023

January 23 – 26: Paris Haute Couture Week fall/winter 2023

January 31 – Feb 3: Copenhagen Fashion Week fall/winter 2023

February 10 – 15: New York Fashion Week fall/winter 2023

February 15 – 19: Madrid Fashion Week fall/winter 2023

February 17 – 21: London Fashion Week fall/winter 2023

February 21 – 27: Milan Fashion Week fall/winter 2023

February 27 – March 7: Paris Fashion Week fall/winter 2023

March 19 – 21: London Bridal Week

March 24 – 26: Los Angeles Fashion Week

April 19 – 23: Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week

May 30 – June 4: Miami Fashion Week

June 10 – 12: London Fashion Week, spring/summer 2024

June 20 – 25: Paris Fashion Week men’s shows

July 3 – 6: Paris Haute Couture Week

August 30 – September 2: Amsterdam Fashion Week

September 15 – 19, 2023: London Fashion Week, spring/summer 2024

September 19 – 25, 2023: Milan Fashion Week, spring/summer 2024

September 25 – October 3, 2023 – Paris Fashion Week, spring/summer 2024

Paris Fashion Week men’s shows schedule fall/winter 2023

Spring/Summer and Autumn/Winter events are presented each year as part of Paris Fashion Week, a series of designer presentations held every two years in Paris, France. Paris Fashion Week men's, which at the time believed to be the year's trendiest fashion event, drew the fashion crowd to Paris in 2022. This year as well it is the most anticipated event of the year. Here is what is lined up for Paris Fashion Week.

Menswear from Tuesday, January 17 to Sunday, January 22, 2023

Haute Couture from Monday, January 23 to Thursday, January 26, 2023

Womenswear from Monday, February 27 to Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Menswear from Tuesday, June 20 to Sunday, June 25, 2023

Haute Couture from Monday, July 3 to Thursday, July 6, 2023

Womenswear from Monday, September 25 to Tuesday, October 3, 2023

New York Fashion Week schedule fall/winter 2023

International fashion collections are displayed to buyers, the media, and the general public at the semi-annual New York Fashion Week, which takes place in Manhattan in February and September of each year. American fashion shows are now spread out a little more evenly throughout the year than they once were. February 10–15, 2023 is when New York Fashion Week fall/winter 2023 will be held.

Milan Fashion Week schedule fall/winter 2023

Hotel reservations were made as soon as the dates for Milan Fashion Week in 2023, February 21–27, were made public. It will be a complete success with Prada, Valentino, Tod's, Moncler, Max Mara, and many more cutting-edge fashion businesses on schedule. One of the busiest weeks of the year, it is going to be full with swarms of people dashing from show to show in the fashion industry, cursing drivers, and heavy traffic. Hope it all adds to its appeal.

London Fashion Week schedule fall/winter 2023

The most unique fashion week of them all is without a doubt London Fashion Week, which runs from February 17–21, 2023. It's the week when up-and-coming designers get the attention they merit after being seen by influential members of the industry.

Berlin Fashion Week schedule fall/winter 2023