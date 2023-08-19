Facing gastrointestinal issues before or during pregnancy? Here's how you can deal with it

A woman's body goes through numerous changes during pregnancy. Hormonal fluctuations, bodily alterations, and organ pressure affect one's digestion, causing various digestive complications. To better understand the gastrointestinal issues a woman faces prior to and during pregnancy and get suggestions for their effective management, WION spoke to a medical expert. Here's what Dr Shweta Wazir, Senior Consultant (Obstetrician and Gynecologist) at Motherhood Hospitals Gurgaon, had to say!

● Morning Sickness and Nausea: During pregnancy, it is quite common for women to experience morning sickness, including feelings of nausea and vomiting. Although the exact cause of these symptoms remains somewhat uncertain, they are believed to be associated with hormonal fluctuations. To alleviate such discomforts, one can consider consuming frequent small meals, staying hydrated by drinking ample fluids, and exploring options like ginger or acupressure bands as potential remedies.

● Heartburn and Indigestion: Throughout the progress of your pregnancy, as your little one continues to develop, there is a potential for their growth to apply pressure on your stomach. Consequently, this can trigger symptoms such as heartburn and indigestion. To compound matters further, hormones are released that result in the relaxation of the lower esophageal sphincter. To relieve these discomforts, the medical expert recommends opting for smaller meals, avoiding spicy or greasy foods altogether and adopting a sleeping posture where you position your head and chest higher than the rest of your body. If necessary, it would be wise to discuss any available safe antacid options with your doctor.

● Gestational Diabetes and Diet: Some women may develop gestational diabetes during pregnancy, impacting blood sugar levels. Proper diet plays a crucial role here. Focus on complex carbohydrates, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Regular monitoring of your health and adhering to your healthcare provider's recommendations are essential for managing this condition.

Tips to prevent gastrointestinal issues before or during pregnancy

● Balanced Diet: Consume a well-rounded diet brimming with various kinds of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. This will enhance optimal digestion, alleviate constipation concerns, and provide the essential nutrients necessary for both your well-being and the health of your baby.

● Hydration: It is crucial to keep your body well-hydrated in order to support proper digestion and prevent constipation. One must aim to consume approximately 8-10 glasses of water every day, taking into account factors like your level of physical activity and the environmental temperature.

● Mindful Eating: To promote healthy digestion and avoid excessive consumption that may increase heartburn and indigestion, it is recommended to eat in a calculative and slow manner, and make sure to chew your food well.

● Regular Exercise: With the approval of your healthcare provider, it is recommended to take in frequent, gentle exercises such as strolling or prenatal yoga. Physical activity can effectively enhance digestion and alleviate certain bodily discomforts.

● Consult Your Healthcare Provider: Always keep your healthcare provider in the loop about your GI issues and any discomfort you're experiencing. They can provide customised advice and recommend safe medications or treatments if needed.

● Natural Remedies: Many women discover relief from gastrointestinal problems by using natural remedies such as ginger, peppermint, and chamomile. Nevertheless, it is advisable to consult with your healthcare professional before introducing these substances into your regular regimen.

● Prenatal Vitamins: If you're struggling to get all your nutrients from food due to GI issues, consider taking prenatal vitamins after consulting your doctor. These can fill in the gaps and support your overall health.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE