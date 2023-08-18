The gut-skin connection! Unravelling the link between bad gut health and psoriasis

Psoriasis is a chronic skin condition that affects millions of people worldwide. It is characterised by red, scaly patches on the skin known as plaques, which can appear anywhere on the body but are commonly found on the elbows, knees, scalp, and lower back. The severity of psoriasis varies among individuals, with some experiencing mild, occasional flare-ups while others endure constant, extensive coverage. These varying degrees of severity highlight the need for comprehensive understanding and treatment. While genetics and environmental factors play a significant role in its development, recent research has shed light on the intriguing connection between gut health and psoriasis.

Factors contributing to psoriasis and gut health link

Psoriasis is a complex condition influenced by a combination of genetic, immune, and environmental factors. Recent investigations have revealed a fascinating connection between gut health and the onset or exacerbation of psoriasis. The gut microbiome, a diverse community of microorganisms residing in the digestive tract, plays a pivotal role in maintaining overall health. When the balance of this microbiome is disrupted, it can have far-reaching effects on various bodily systems, including the immune system.

The gut-skin axis, a bidirectional communication system between the gut and skin, has gained attention for its potential influence on psoriasis. Research suggests that an imbalance in the gut microbiome, known as dysbiosis, can trigger inflammation and immune responses that contribute to psoriasis development. In individuals with psoriasis, there appears to be an increased permeability of the gut lining, allowing harmful substances to enter the bloodstream. This process, often referred to as "leaky gut," can trigger immune responses that ultimately lead to skin inflammation and the characteristic plaques seen in psoriasis.

Precautionary actions for skin health

While genetics plays a significant role in psoriasis risk, there are several precautionary actions individuals can take to promote skin health and potentially reduce the risk of developing psoriasis:

A diet rich in nutrients, antioxidants, and fibre supports a diverse gut microbiome. Incorporate a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins to nourish your gut and skin. A balanced diet also helps prevents metabolic syndrome, one of the most frequent comorbidities seen in psoriasis. In fact, weight loss is known to directly reduce the severity of psoriasis as well. Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that can help maintain gut health, while prebiotics are fibres that support their growth. Incorporating fermented foods (e.g., yoghurt, kimchi) and fibre-rich foods (e.g., garlic, onions) can enhance gut microbial diversity.

The emerging link between gut health and psoriasis offers valuable insights into preventive measures and potential treatment strategies. While genetics remain a key factor in psoriasis risk, nurturing a healthy gut microbiome through diet, stress management, and other lifestyle changes can contribute to overall skin wellness. By understanding and harnessing the gut-skin connection, we pave the way for a holistic approach to managing psoriasis and promoting skin health.

(Authored by Dr Aayush Gupta, Associate Professor and Consultant Dermatologist, DPU Private Super Specialty Hospital, Pimpri, Pune)

