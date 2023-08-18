Stigma around gynaecological cancers could cost lives! Expert shares three-pronged approach to break it down

The word "cancer" triggers anxiety, fear, and disbelief upon diagnosis. Gynaecological cancer elicits a similar response and is wrapped in misunderstanding and shame, making it harder to detect early. Women tend to miss out on the signs of gynaecological cancers simply because of the myths surrounding them. The stigma around cancer in general and the cultural myths about women's reproductive health make it that much harder to break down the misconceptions associated with gynaecological cancer.

In an attempt to break the stigma around gynaecological cancers, WION spoke to a medical expert and here's what she shared!

Piu Chatterjee, Clinical Nutritionist at CARER, said, "Gynaecological cancers affect female reproductive parts like ovaries, uterus, and more. Despite its prevalence, most people don't talk much about it due to embarrassment and fear. Gynaecological cancers typically showcase symptoms such as abnormal vaginal discharge, itching, clots with urine and stools, swelling, unusual bleeding, etc."

The expert added, "Addressing the stigma around gynaecological cancer is crucial for early detection and effective treatment. We need to dispel misconceptions and normalise discussions about reproductive health to empower women to recognise symptoms without shame. By fostering open conversations, we pave the way for timely intervention and improved outcomes in the fight against gynaecological cancer."

So the big question is, how can we break the stigma around it? According to the expert, we can do so by promoting awareness and education.

She said, "Education stands as a key catalyst in addressing myths and driving change. We need to equip women with accurate insights and empower them to identify symptoms and seek help in time. Within our society, we need to create safe spaces for women to talk about their experiences and learn more about their reproductive health.

"The more we talk about it, the more awareness we can create. In addition to this, organising workshops in schools and healthcare centres on reproductive health can go a long way in building awareness about gynaecological cancers and other associated symptoms."

The expert also spoke about the role of nutrition in the prevention and treatment of gynaecological cancers.

She said, "Nutrition plays a vital role in managing and preventing gynaecological cancers. A balanced diet comprising grains, lean proteins, healthy fats, fruits and veggies can boost the immune system, causing the inflammation to come down and promote the overall well-being of the patient. However, early detection remains the most effective and crucial point in any treatment."

"Encouraging regular screening remains the key to better patient outcomes. Along with this, a healthy lifestyle before, during and after treatment aids in managing the overall side effects of the treatments. It further supports the body’s healing pattern and in maintaining overall health," she continued.

Lastly, the medical expert said that we need to build a supportive environment for the cancer patient and foster empathy.

"A supportive environment is pivotal in fostering open dialogue and assisting individuals with gynaecological cancers. Support groups and online counselling services offer psychological aid to women grappling with gynaecological cancers.

"These resources not only address emotional needs but also extend support in nutritional guidance for both patients and their families. This facilitates access to valuable information, enabling informed dietary choices that contribute to better recovery."

The way we speak about cancer serves as another essential tool in destigmatisation and voicing the needs of affected women.

Using inclusive language helps in changing perceptions and creating a comprehensive understanding of cancer and how it has an impact on patients.

Collaborative efforts from media outlets, advocacy groups, and healthcare professionals can contribute significantly to addressing the stigma around gynaecological cancers, according to Piu Chatterjee.

"Addressing the stigma around gynaecological cancer needs a three-pronged approach: raising awareness, providing education, and fostering empathy. By doing so, we can cultivate a safe space for women to openly communicate their needs and concerns to dedicated experts. Professionals can guide them through their treatment journey.

"By creating an environment that empowers women to prioritise their reproductive health, we can ensure that gynaecological cancer is addressed at the right time. This comprehensive approach is essential for optimal care and improved outcomes," the medical expert concluded.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE