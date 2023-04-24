Explained: What is 'Activity Snacking' and how can it help with type 1 diabetes?

Taking short breaks and walking for three minutes every half an hour, which is also called "Activity Snacking", can help people with type 1 diabetes improve their blood sugar levels, new research conducted by Diabetes UK reveals. Previous research papers suggest that it also helps people with type 2 diabetes reduce their blood sugar levels and risk of complications. And, their argument is based on one simple fact - being active can increase the amount of glucose (sugar) used by muscles and can help the body use insulin more effectively.

Before we learn more about activity snacks, let's first understand what Diabetes UK is saying in their new study!

For the first time, Dr Matthew Campbell from the University of Sunderland investigated the impact of breaking up sedentary time on blood sugar levels in people with type 1 diabetes, with funding from Diabetes UK.

In a study of 32 people, Dr Campbell found that taking regular walking breaks resulted in lower average blood sugar levels over a 48-hour period, as compared to uninterrupted sitting. There was a difference of 14 per cent between the two readings.

Quoting the results, Dr Campbell said, "These results provide the first piece of evidence that simply breaking up prolonged periods of time sitting with light-intensity activity can increase the amount of time spent with blood sugar levels in the target range. Importantly, this strategy does not seem to increase the risk of potentially dangerous blood glucose lows which are a common occurrence with more traditional types of physical activity and exercise."

"Breaking up prolonged sitting with light-intensity activity is something that people can do irrespective of whether they currently exercise or not. For some people, ‘activity snacking’ could be an important stepping-stone towards more regular physical activity or exercise, whereas, for others, it may be a simple and acceptable intervention to help manage blood glucose levels," he added.

The preliminary analyses also "show that breaking up prolonged sitting time with light-activity breaks may improve blood vessel health and reduce the risk of diabetes-related complications".

Meanwhile, Dr Elizabeth Robertson, director of the research, said, "For people with type 1 diabetes, managing blood sugar levels day in and day out is relentless. Being physically active is important in managing the condition, but building exercise into your daily routine can be challenging, and even those who exercise frequently can often spend a lot of time sitting or lying down."

"It’s incredibly encouraging that these findings suggest that making a simple, practical change – such as taking phone calls while walking, or setting a timer to remind you to take breaks – to avoid sitting for long periods could have such a profound effect on blood sugar levels. Breaking up sitting time with short bursts of activity offers a cost-free way to help people with type 1 diabetes manage their blood sugar levels and potentially reduce their risk of future complications. We look forward to further research to understand the long-term benefits of this approach," Dr Robertson added.

How to make the most of 'Activity Snacking'

You don’t require gym memberships or equipment for "activity snacks". You can do it anywhere and everywhere!

By definition, an activity snack is a brief snippet of exercise, which usually lasts a minute or two. It is basically a feasible, well-tolerated, and time-efficient approach to working out. When you’re sitting on your office desk or on your couch, getting up to exercise can be a tough task.

But what if you could "snack" on these workouts to improve your health? Chances are you won't mind sparing a few minutes every other hour to get fit.

Even though the concept may seem new to Gen-Z, it isn’t. Many famous writers, including Dan Brown, who wrote The Da Vinci Code, spare a minute or two every hour while writing for a walk or a few push-ups. They believe that it improves productivity and helps with writer's block.

Activity snack includes:

Climbing stairs

Jogging in place

Jumping jacks and burpees

A brisk walk or jog around the block

Cycling

Difference between type 1 & 2 diabetes

Diabetes is a lifelong condition that causes a person's blood sugar level to rise. There are two main types: Type 1 and 2!

In type 1 diabetic patients, the body's immune system attacks and destroys the cells that produce insulin while in type 2 patients, the body does not produce enough insulin, or the body's cells do not react to insulin. Type 2 diabetes is far more common than type 1.

