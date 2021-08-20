Emmys 2021: Covid-19 testing, proof of vaccine a must for attendees

Emmys will now require for its guests to test negative for Covid-19 and carry proof of vaccination for its 2021 edition.



This move has been implemented amid rising cases of Delta variant of the virus in Los Angeles county, reports say.



“An added requirement for attendees has been issued: In addition to proof of full vaccination with either an FDA- or WHO-authorized vaccine, attendees at all four shows will be required to provide proof of a negative RT-PCR COVID test prior to admission to all Emmy ceremonies,” the TV academy shared in a statement.



The RT-PCR COVID test must be taken within the following timeframes:



For September 11 attendees Creative Arts ceremony, the test must be done on or after September 9.



For attendees to either of the Sunday, September 12, Creative Arts ceremonies, the test must be done on or after September 10.



For attendees to the Sunday ceremony, September 19, CBS telecast, the test must be done on or after September 17.



What is yet to be revealed is whether attendees will be required to wear masks or not. Meanwhile, L.A. county currently requires the use of masks inside commercial venues, reportedly.



Emmys has also announced that two more categories have been added to the primetime telecast on CBS: Variety sketch series and variety special (live).



Reportedly, the Creative Arts and Primetime Emmy ceremonies will be held on the Event Deck at L.A. Live, behind the Microsoft Theater.



Though the main event is outside, the show will take place within a fully air-conditioned tent, states a report.

