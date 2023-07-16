Emma Watson to Kate Middleton: Best-dressed celebs at this year's Wimbledon

One of the world's oldest and most esteemed sports events, Wimbledon, isn't really about fashion but that doesn't stop celebrities from flaunting the best of their wardrobes and making waves for their off-court style. This year too, we saw some really cool outfits at the All England Club, especially from our beloved celebrities. It was, without a doubt, a fashionable affair!

While Ralph Lauren has been the chosen outfitter for the ball boys and girls on the tennis court since 2006, he also seemed to be the unofficial designer of choice for 2023 Wimbledon, since the majority of the spectators were seen dressed in stylish Ralph Lauren ensembles.

Meanwhile, players have to adhere strictly to the dress code of tennis whites, with no exceptions unless they want to face hefty fines, as seen with Nick Kyrgios last year.

Let's look at the best-dressed celebs of 2023 Wimbledon! Kate Middleton

Catherine, Princess of Wales, reached the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Saturday for the women's singles final on the penultimate day of the competition. She wore a tennis ball green outfit crafted by Self Portrait. Emma Watson

The 33-year-old Harry Potter actress also stepped out for the 2023 Wimbledon Tennis Championships on Saturday. She looked pretty in a black-white dress, which she perfectly paired with black strappy heels. She was accompanied by Lewis Capaldi.

David Beckham looked dapper in this stunning Ralph Lauren suit. Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne looked every bit chic in this Ralph Lauren ensemble, which featured a tan double-breasted blazer, high-waisted leather pants, and combat boots. Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin made a strong case for short suits with this beige Ralph Lauren ensemble.

