Ed Sheeran's wife Cherry Seaborn had a shocking reply to his marriage proposal; read

Global pop star Ed Sheeran recently recalled the unusal reaction his wife Cherry Seaborn had when he popped the question.

In a Swedish talk show, the 'Bad habits' singer revealed that Sheeran revealed that his drema moment didn't go as planned.

"I was getting down on one knee and I said, ‘Will you marry me?'" Sheeran said.

"And she was like, ‘Are you f**king joking?’ There was this long silence and I just went, ‘Please?'" he continued.

"It is the most human I have ever felt because in my career, sometimes you find it is like, ‘Can I do this?’ and people are like, ‘Yeah,'. You kind of get to a point where it becomes normal and then you are in a situation where you are literally on your knees being like, ‘Will you marry me?’ It is such a huge life decision someone has to make in the blink of an eye. Thankfully, she did say yes," said Sheeran, reportedly.

On top of her reaction, the weather messed his plans up even further: something he had planned at his home in Suffolk, England.

"On the day it was p***ing down with rain and I’d built a f**king pergola at the end of the garden to do it. Sunset, pergola, some wine… and it was p***ing down with rain. I kept saying we should go for a walk and she was like, ‘No!’ I was like, ‘Are you sure you don’t want to go for a walk?" he recalled.

Despite it rainging incessantly, Sheeran wanted to stay on scehdule because of lack of option. "Time was ticking. There was a date engraved on the ring and I was like, ‘I’ve got to do it today!’ It gets to 9 p.m. and I was like, ‘For f**k’s sake!'" he joked.

Sheeran and Seaborn were married in 2019 and welcomed their daughter in 2020, Lyra Antarctica.