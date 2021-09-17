Ed Sheeran announces stadium tour for next year

Ed Sheeran's two-year long world tour '÷' was a record-breaking event, and now the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter released his tour dates for 2022.



The upcoming tour will start on 12 May in Belfast and Sheeran will play a total of 12 concerts in the UK. The places that will be covered by the singer include Cardiff, Sunderland, Manchester and Glasgow, and the last three finale nights will be at the Wembley Stadium in London.

However, fifteen more dates have been added to the calendar that comprise 11 countries across Europe.



Interestingly, Ed Sheeran has titled his upcoming tour the Mathematics tour aka the '+ – = ÷ x' tour.

On October 29, Ed Sheeran will be releasing his fourth studio album '='.

Reportedly, tickets for the Mathematics tour go on sale on September 25.



For the unversed, in 2019, Ed Sheeran broke U2’s record for the highest-grossing world tour of all time, generating £567m ($776m) from 260 concerts and 8.5m tickets sold worldwide.