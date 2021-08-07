Dulquer Salmaan celebrates 50 years of his superstar dad, Mammootty, in movies

South Indian film star Mammootty made his acting debut in 1971, and today he completed 50 glorious years in the industry.



Born as Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail, and later named Mammootty for his stage appearances, the actor made his movie debut with the film 'Anubhavangal Paalichakal', which was released on 6 August 1971.



Celebrating the big day, his son and actor Dulquer Salmaan shared a heartfelt note for his superstar father and a real-life hero.



Taking to Instagram, Salmaan wrote, "50 years of being an actor. Of dreaming big and never giving up. Still dreaming bigger. Of being better every day. Never being satiated. Of never tiring. Of forever being hungry to play the next great character. Forever striving to find the next great film. Of wanting to be known more as an actor than a megastar. Of loving cinema and the craft more than any actor I've met. Of inspiring millions. Of influencing generations. Of leading only by example. Of sticking to your morals and traditions irrespective of the times. Of being a stickler for quality. Of upholding relationships. Of being virtuous. Of valuing integrity. Of never taking short cuts. Of being the gold standard. Of running your own race. Of being a real life hero."

Along with the post, he also shared a throwback picture of Mammootty and him. The doting son also reminisced his father’s cinematic journey, "There was once a boy whose eyes lit up when he discovered the magical world of the movies. He dreamed of being a part of it and pursued it relentlessly. And from when he got his first chance, he worked tirelessly to make his mark. To make it count. For he values it. He maintains to this day he needs cinema more than cinema needs him. And no matter what heights he reaches, he makes his mountain only grow taller. Those who know him, know he's still climbing and will never stop. That mountain of being the best actor he can possibly be."



Wishing Mammootty on his glorious feat many other south stars Prithviraj, Sukumaran, Keerthy Suresh, Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly among others also send their wishes.



Check out posts:

Today, my brother completes 50 glorious years in the film industry. I feel so proud to have shared the screen with him in 55 memorable films and looking forward to many more. Congratulations Ichakka! @mammukka pic.twitter.com/UevUpSkSGH — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 6, 2021 ×

50 years of absolute commitment to the craft and medium! Half a century of one of world cinema’s greats! ❤️ @mammukka pic.twitter.com/S9lUZ74RMb — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) August 6, 2021 ×

In a span of 50 decades, the actor has worked in over 400 movies and has given countless hits in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada films.