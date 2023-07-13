Dua Lipa stuns in shimmery gown at Barbie London premiere

Stunning is what comes to mind as we discuss Dua Lipa’s recent red carpet movie premiere. The “Levitating” songstress attended the recently held Barbie movie premiere in London and brought her A-game as she dazzled in a sheer rhinestone gown. She looked sensational in a multicoloured gown that shimmered in hues of pink and purple under the lights at the movie premiere.

She kept the look clean with a statement choker and matching earrings that added more weight to the overall look. Dua Lipa to star in Barbie Dua Lipa is attached to the project in more than one way and has been seen making heads turns with her sartorial choices at world premieres – London, Los Angeles and other places.

Dua Lipa not only has a special cameo appearance as Mermaid Barbie but has also made music for the highly anticipated film from Greta Gerwig. IN PICS: Margot Robbie looked all-glam as Enchanted Evening Barbie at London premiere

Songs to watch out for in Barbie album You can listen to songs like “Dance The Night”, as the lead single on the soundtrack. Other music artists are also set to feature on the album, including Ava Max, Ice Spice, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Billie Eilish. Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in the live-action movie, will also appear on the soundtrack with a song called, “I'm Just Ken”.

The film Barbie is directed by Greta Gerwig. She has also co-written the upcoming fantasy comedy with husband Noah Baumbach. Barbie: Cast and Release Date Barbie stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, and Simu Liu. Various versions of both the Barbie and Ken dolls will be portrayed, with actress Helen Mirren narrating the film. The film will tell the story of toy dolls that get to see the real world and find the true meaning of happiness. Also read: Explained | Barbie map controversy: What's all the fuss about a world map?

Barbie will release in theaters on July 21.

