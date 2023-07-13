Margot Robbie looked all-glam as Enchanted Evening Barbie at London premiere

Hello Barbie, let’s go party! Margot Robbie looked dream-like as she recreated yet another classic Barbie look for the premiere of her film on the eponymous toy doll. The Barbie movie star was seen dressed like Enchanted Evening 1960 Barbie for the London premiere. Margot wore a pale pink custom Vivienne Westwood corset gown with a white trimmed neckline. Her hair was styled in an elegant updo, and she accessorised with a statement pearl choker with matching pearl earrings. Margot Robbie has been recreating iconic Barbie looks for the film's premiere Margot has been recreating iconic Barbie looks for the film’s premiere around the world. Last week, she sported yet another iconic Barbie look from 1960, Solo in the Spotlight Barbie, for the film's Los Angeles premiere.

Meanwhile, at the Barbie premiere, Margot Robbie told ET that she is “excited” for everyone to watch the film. She said, “We're at the point of sharing it with the world. There's always that thing when you make a movie and you love it and you care about it so much and you hope that people are gonna like it and even see it. Even if they don't like it, I just hope they see it and get to form an opinion. But I feel like so many people are gonna see this movie that it's really exciting.”

“It really is [director and writer] Greta [Gerwig]'s vision,” she continued. “I mean, the vision for Barbie obviously started 64 years ago, but Greta bringing it into the world today in the way that only Greta Gerwig can is what makes this movie worth making right now.”

Barbie movie will have a worldwide theatrical release on July 21. It will compete with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy in the lead role.

