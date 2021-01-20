Doraemon fans can't keep calm as Nobita, Shizuka get married in new movie; check reactions

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Jan 20, 2021, 07.43 PM(IST)

Doraemon characters Shizuka and Nobita Photograph:( Twitter )

While the world eagerly awaits to watch the Inauguration ceremony of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, soon-to-be President and Vice President of the United States of America, there’s something else that trended majorly on the internet.

Cartoon characters Doraemon and Nobita dominated Twitter trends globally after it was revealed that the two world’s most famous anime characters in the latest Doraemon movie, Nobita and Shizuka will get hitched. 

A poster from the film ‘Stand by Me Doraemon 2’ made the revelation and cartoon lovers couldn’t remain calm. The film is a sequel to the 2014 film ‘Stand By Me Doraemon’.

The movie is based on the popular Japanese manga series Doraemon. While it was released in November in Japan, the poster is being shared on the internet widely as it readies for a much wider release across other parts of the world in February 2021.

Check out some fan reactions here:

