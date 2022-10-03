Doja Cat leaves everyone wonderstruck with other-worldly fashion at PFW SS23

Rapper Doja Cat, who has delivered several hit tracks like 'Kiss Me More', 'Need to Know', 'Woman' and 'No Police' among others, flaunted her impeccable and unique fashion sense in Paris this week. The 26-year-old was spotted striking poses and flaunting her eclectic tastes through various looks on the red carpet this weekend.

Taking the opportunity to flaunt her own styling skills, the diva curated an alien-inspired look, which looked both futuristic and stunning. And, in no time, it went viral on social media.

The diva attended Mônot’s spring/summer 2023 fashion show on Saturday in this skimpy all-black ensemble. She accessorised her outfit with arm makeup which resembled sleek black gloves. Going intergalactic with her makeup look, the rapper sported white and blue face makeup with bright red lips. Check out the photos below.

The artist recently also grabbed headlines for drinking wine in a colourful ensemble outside Vivienne Westwood's SS23 show. For this look, she took inspiration from Gigi Hadid, who modelled the same ensemble on the runway in March this year.

Her over-the-top Boho ensemble featured a tiered skirt, red-and-grey striped leg warmers and printed headscarf. She also added a jacket to the look. Check out the photos below.

The Grammy Award-winning singer also reached Villepinte, France for Balenciaga's Spring Summer 2023 show. She slipped into a black ribbed gown by the luxury brand to mark the occasion.

Her ensemble featured a bodycon fit with draped texture, off-the-shoulder bodice and long stretched train. With some silver jewellery and a fake facial bruise mark. she completed her look.

Paris Fashion Week started on September 26 and it will come to an end on October 4, providing the finale to the Spring Summer 2023 fashion season after New York, London and Milan.

During the 10-day-long event, numerous luxury brands, including Dior, Valentino, Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton and Chanel among others showcased their gorgeous pieces on runway shows and presentations. It will be fun to see what the last day of PFW has in store for us.