Adam Levine performs with band Maroon 5 for first time since cheating scandal

On Saturday night, Adam Levine took over the stage at Shaquille O'Neal's annual fundraising gala, The Event, along with his band Maroon 5. The event took place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and was a huge success. Both the singer and his band were greeted with cheers and applause as they reached the location to perform their hit tracks. This is Levine's first performance since his cheating scandal hit the papers.

While speaking to TMZ, Shaq said that Levine is a great guy and his dear friend. When asked about the cheating scandal, he said, "It is not my job to say, 'You did this. You did that. You shouldn’t have done this. You shouldn’t have done that'. As far as I can say, he’s coming to help kids out this weekend. He’s a good man in my book."

Levine's pregnant wife, supermodel Behati Prinsloo, was also present at the fundraiser. The couple is presenting a united front despite all the cheating rumours that had been doing rounds on social media since last week.

🎥| Maroon 5 and Shaquille O'neal performing "This love" at The Event in Las Vegas tonight @adamlevine @maroon5pic.twitter.com/JANYB2iMc0 — Adam Levine Pics (@picsadamlevine) October 2, 2022

🎥| Maroon 5 at Shaquille O'Neal's annual fundraising gala "The Event" last night @adamlevinepic.twitter.com/9zDU9xsiu7 — Adam Levine Pics (@picsadamlevine) October 2, 2022

For those unaware, Sumner Stroh posted a video on TikTok last month and claimed that she had an affair with the married musician. Stroh posted a few screenshots of her supposed conversation with Levine, in which he apparently asked her if he could name his third child “Sumner” after her name.

"Ok serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's a boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious," read the message in the screenshot.

The whole thing took a scandalous and bizarre turn when more women started to come forward with accusations against the Maroon 5 singer.

On the work front, Levine will kickstart his Las Vegas Residency with his band in March next year.