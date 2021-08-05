Disney reveals first look of Star Wars-themed hotel, to cost 6000 USD for four

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Aug 05, 2021, 01:24 PM(IST)

A family of four can expect to pay a minimum of $5,999 (approx) at the Star Wars-themed hotel by Disney Photograph:( Instagram )

Follow Us

Story highlights

The lowest announced pricing tier of Disney's Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser is 4,809 USD for two guests. That includes a standard cabin, food and drink (alcohol excluded, which would cost extra) and ‘the experience’ includes activities such as light saber training, bridge crew training and a planet excursion to Batuu (a.k.a. the Galaxy’s Edge park). 

Disney has revealed the first look of its Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser, a two-night Florida hotel experience that costs more than going on an actual cruise. 


On Wednesday, Disney released more details about its Star Wars-themed hotel that included a trailer and an out-of-this-world price breakdown: 6000 USD per family to be precise. 


A two-night immersive experience at Walt Disney World that’s billed as “part live immersive theater, part themed environment, part culinary extravaganza, part real-life role-playing game,” the company claims, as per reports. 


The lowest announced pricing tier is 4,809 USD for two guests. That includes a standard cabin, food and drink (alcohol excluded, which would cost extra) and ‘the experience’ includes activities such as light saber training, bridge crew training and a planet excursion to Batuu (a.k.a. the Galaxy’s Edge park). 


A family of four can expect to pay a minimum of $5,999 (approx).


However, Disney is yet to reveal the prices of the hotel’s upgraded rooms, dubbed the Galaxy Chess Suite — which includes two windows, looking out into “space” — and the Grand Captain Suite (comprising three space windows), but it would not be wrong to assume that these experiences are most impressive. There are other add-ons too such as Captain’s Table seating as opposed to eating at communal tables in the “Crown of Corellia Dining Room.”


Disney has also launched a FAQ section that aims to answer further guest questions that might have.


Star Wars: Galactic Starcrusier launches in spring 2022.

Topics

Read in App