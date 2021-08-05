Disney reveals first look of Star Wars-themed hotel, to cost 6000 USD for four

Disney has revealed the first look of its Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser, a two-night Florida hotel experience that costs more than going on an actual cruise.



On Wednesday, Disney released more details about its Star Wars-themed hotel that included a trailer and an out-of-this-world price breakdown: 6000 USD per family to be precise.



A two-night immersive experience at Walt Disney World that’s billed as “part live immersive theater, part themed environment, part culinary extravaganza, part real-life role-playing game,” the company claims, as per reports.



The lowest announced pricing tier is 4,809 USD for two guests. That includes a standard cabin, food and drink (alcohol excluded, which would cost extra) and ‘the experience’ includes activities such as light saber training, bridge crew training and a planet excursion to Batuu (a.k.a. the Galaxy’s Edge park).



A family of four can expect to pay a minimum of $5,999 (approx).



However, Disney is yet to reveal the prices of the hotel’s upgraded rooms, dubbed the Galaxy Chess Suite — which includes two windows, looking out into “space” — and the Grand Captain Suite (comprising three space windows), but it would not be wrong to assume that these experiences are most impressive. There are other add-ons too such as Captain’s Table seating as opposed to eating at communal tables in the “Crown of Corellia Dining Room.”



Disney has also launched a FAQ section that aims to answer further guest questions that might have.



Star Wars: Galactic Starcrusier launches in spring 2022.