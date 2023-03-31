Dior Fall 2023 show: These star daughters made their debut on the runway

As Dior showcased its Fall 2023 collection at Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India on Thursday, the who's who of fashion and indian film industry were there in attendance. While celebrity presence was in ample amount in the audience, Dior did not have any big celebrity showstoppers walking the ramp. Instead, the luxury brand had models walking the ramp. Among the 99 odd models who walked the ramp on Thursday night, two star daughters made their debut on the runway.



Actor Arjun Rampal and model Mehr Jesia's younger daughter Myra Rampal made her debut on the runway. Proud father Arjun Rampal took to Instagram to share a photo of his 'gorgeous little princess' and revealed that she got the chance to walk the ramp on her own merit. Rampal was a well-known model before he forayed into Bollywood. Mehr Jesia, a former Miss India, is also considered one of India's first supermodels.



"Today my gorgeous little princess, walked her first runway. That too for #christiandior The best thing about it was that she did it all on her own merit. From auditions to fittings. To be chosen from all the tuff competition. She has made us all super proud. Wishing her more success, love and happiness. Congratulations @myra_rampal you are a star #christiandior #gatewayofindia #fashion #fashionshow #newkidontheblock #gratitude," wrote Rampal as he shared the photo of his daughter.