Dior Fall 2023 show: These star daughters made their debut on the runway
Story highlights
Among the 99 odd models who walked the ramp on Thursday night at the Dior Fall Show in Mumbai, two star daughters made their debut on the runway.
Among the 99 odd models who walked the ramp on Thursday night at the Dior Fall Show in Mumbai, two star daughters made their debut on the runway.
As Dior showcased its Fall 2023 collection at Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India on Thursday, the who's who of fashion and indian film industry were there in attendance. While celebrity presence was in ample amount in the audience, Dior did not have any big celebrity showstoppers walking the ramp. Instead, the luxury brand had models walking the ramp. Among the 99 odd models who walked the ramp on Thursday night, two star daughters made their debut on the runway.
Actor Arjun Rampal and model Mehr Jesia's younger daughter Myra Rampal made her debut on the runway. Proud father Arjun Rampal took to Instagram to share a photo of his 'gorgeous little princess' and revealed that she got the chance to walk the ramp on her own merit. Rampal was a well-known model before he forayed into Bollywood. Mehr Jesia, a former Miss India, is also considered one of India's first supermodels.
"Today my gorgeous little princess, walked her first runway. That too for #christiandior The best thing about it was that she did it all on her own merit. From auditions to fittings. To be chosen from all the tuff competition. She has made us all super proud. Wishing her more success, love and happiness. Congratulations @myra_rampal you are a star #christiandior #gatewayofindia #fashion #fashionshow #newkidontheblock #gratitude," wrote Rampal as he shared the photo of his daughter.
Meanwhile, Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta's daughter Sara Sengupta too made her debut as a model on the same show. Sara made her debut in Srijit Mukherji's film Uma in 2018. Mukherji took to Twitter to share a photo of the young model and wrote, "My. Little. Uma. Got selected as a Christian Dior model from amongst hundreds around the world. Walked the ramp with an unbelievable confidence. And all this, absolutely on her own. PROUD PROUD PROUD!!!!"
Dior Fall 2023: Meet tabla virtuoso Anuradha Pal who left audience spellbound with her soulful music
My. Little. Uma. Got selected as a Christian Dior model from amongst hundreds around the world. Walked the ramp with unbelievable confidence. And all this, absolutely on her own.— Srijit Mukherji (@srijitspeaketh) March 30, 2023
PROUD PROUD PROUD!!!! pic.twitter.com/3qR2LWETZt
Sara is Jisshu Sengupta and TV actress and producer Nilanjana Sengupta's elder daughter. Jisshu, a well-known face in Bengali films has also featured in multiple Bollywood films including Barfi, Shakuntala Devi, and Piku among others.
The show was a collaboration between Maria Grazia Chiuri, the creative director of Dior, and Mumbai-based non-profit Chanakya School of Craft, it’s the first time a European luxury mega-brand will host a standalone show in India.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.