Did Poonam Pandey die due to drug overdose instead of cervical cancer? This report claims

Indian actress and reality TV star Poonam Pandey reportedly breathed her last on January 1st (Thursday). The shocking news left the entertainment world and her fans mourning and grieving. However, several conflicting reports about the cause of her death have emerged ever since her team announced her untimely demise. And, that has left many confused.

Initially announced as a result of cervical cancer by her official team, a source close to the Nasha actress recently revealed to Zoom TV that she passed away due to a drug overdose. However, the report claims that it is not known what drugs caused the actress' sudden passing. This revelation has added a layer of complexity to the circumstances surrounding her tragic end.

It is important to note that the actress' team or family have not confirmed this news, as of now!

In a statement released earlier in the day, Pandey's manager expressed deep sadness, informing the public about her demise from cervical cancer. The statement requested privacy for the grieving team and highlighted Poonam's loving and kind nature.

"This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared," the statement read.

Earlier, a few reports suggested that she was admitted to a Pune Hospital and now, the mortal remains are being taken to Uttar Pradesh to her family home. However, there is no official statement from the family members on this, as well.

The late actress's bodyguard spoke to the media earlier today and expressed shock at the conflicting information. He stated, "No, madam never discussed it with me. I am in shock too. Her UP house has a locked door, and after informing them once, none of her family members are answering the call. I am heading to her place to find out more and will keep you updated."