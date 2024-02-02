Tiffany Haddish pleads no contest to reckless driving instead of DUI for Thanksgiving holiday arrest

Tiffany Haddish, the 44-year-old actress known for her roles in films such as Girls Trip and Nobody’s Fool, has pleaded no contest to reckless driving charges stemming from her arrest last year during her Thanksgiving holiday. The Los Angeles District Attorney's office confirmed that Haddish had her two misdemeanour charges dropped after accepting a plea deal.

The actress appeared in person on Thursday, entering a no-contest plea to a violation of Vehicle Code sections 23103 and 23103.5, commonly referred to as a "wet reckless." This misdemeanour charge is a reduction from a DUI charge and does not trigger an automatic driver's license suspension.

In a statement obtained by TMZ and Rolling Stone, Haddish's attorney, Alex Spiro, clarified, "Ms Haddish has agreed to a simple vehicle code violation – not driving under the influence, which has been dismissed -- and looks forward to this being behind her."

As part of the plea deal, Haddish has been placed on summary probation for one year and ordered to complete 40 hours of community service. Additionally, she is required to enrol in the Mothers Against Drunk Driving’s Victim Impact Program and attend a HAM (Hospital and Morgue) Program, along with an SB1176 driver’s education program. Haddish must also pay standard fines and fees and has been given a "Watson" admonition – a legal document those with DUIs must sign stating that they are aware of the harmful or deadly impact their actions can cause.

The Haunted Mansion actress, who originally pleaded not guilty in December, must now provide proof of program completion to the clerk’s office. There are currently no future scheduled court appearances.

For those unaware, Haddish was arrested on Thanksgiving weekend when she was allegedly found asleep behind the wheel of her Tesla by officers of the Beverly Hills Police Department. The charges included one misdemeanour count of driving under the influence of alcohol and a misdemeanour count of driving with a .08% blood alcohol content.

Following her release on the same day, Haddish humorously addressed the situation during a performance at the Laugh Factory in Long Beach, California. At the event, she said, "I had prayed to God to send me a man with a job, career, preferably in a uniform, and I answered my prayers."