Delicious Durga Puja cuisines you must try once

Durga Puja delicacies Photograph:( Others )
This Durga Puja, try out mouth-watering festive dishes with your friends and family. Don the chef's cap and prepare the dishes mentioned below for the 5-day-long celebration.
No celebration is complete without great food. And, since we are just days away from Durga Puja, it's only apt that we start prepping for some delicious delicacies that we can enjoy with our friends and families during the festivities.
Be it sweet or savoury, several Durga Puja dishes deserve a spot on your dining table. We have listed some must-try dishes for Durga Puja. Check them out below.!
Durga Puja 2022 dishes
Also read: Durga Puja 2022: Here's how you can dress up for the Indian festival
Durga Puja dates
This year, Durga Puja will be celebrated from October 1st to 5th.
Durga Puja significance
The festival pays homage to the Hindu goddess Durga and it is also celebrated because of maa Durga's victory over shape-shifting asura Mahishasur. The day celebrates the victory of good over evil.