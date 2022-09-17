Delicious Durga Puja cuisines you must try once

No celebration is complete without great food. And, since we are just days away from Durga Puja, it's only apt that we start prepping for some delicious delicacies that we can enjoy with our friends and families during the festivities.

Be it sweet or savoury, several Durga Puja dishes deserve a spot on your dining table. We have listed some must-try dishes for Durga Puja. Check them out below.!

Durga Puja 2022 dishes

Mishti Doi - This sweet curd can be enjoyed alone or with a savoury dish Shondesh - This is Bengal's most popular sweet dish. It is made of milk and sugar Payasam - This dish is made of milk, vermicelli and loads of dry fruits Rasgulla - Everyone's all-time favourite sweet dish must be a part of the festivities Khire ke pakode - These fritters are great for evening snacks Kichuri - This dish is made with rice and lentils. They are widely distributed in pandals during the festive days Kosha mutton - This gravy dish is enjoyed with plain rice or Lucchi Lucchi - Lucchi is made of all-purpose flour. They are deep fried and taste great with other gravies and savoury dishes

Durga Puja dates

This year, Durga Puja will be celebrated from October 1st to 5th.

Durga Puja significance

The festival pays homage to the Hindu goddess Durga and it is also celebrated because of maa Durga's victory over shape-shifting asura Mahishasur. The day celebrates the victory of good over evil.