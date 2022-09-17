Durga Puja 2022: Here's how you can dress up for the Indian festival

Written By: Kirtika Katira WION Web Team
Delhi, India Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 02:12 PM(IST)

Ethnic style guide Photograph:( Instagram )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Durga Puja, which is mainly celebrated in West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Odisha and Bihar, will be observed from October 1st to 5th this year. Here're some style tips for ethnic attires that will help you ace the festive looks.

To celebrate the victory of good over evil, Durga Puja is observed in some parts of India on the last day of Navaratri. This year, the festival will be celebrated from 1st to 5th October. For Bengalis, it is a six-day-long festival which is marked by Mahalaya, Shashthi, Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Maha Nabami and Vijayadashami.

People follow age-old rituals to welcome Goddess Durga to their homes and they pray all day. The believers also dress up in stunning ethnic attires and decorate their houses to mark the victory of goddess Durga over Mahishasura, the Buffalo demon. Bringing the best of their wardrobes to the fore, ladies spend hours getting the festive look right. And, it can be quite daunting as a minimum of 5 looks have to be curated for this festival.

To make things easier for you, we have shortlisted some outfit ideas that are perfect for Durga Puja. Bookmark your favourite ones and take cues for the festive outing.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AVIJIT DAS (@aavijit_d)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by कoshak (@koshak__couture)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by roktim lahon (@_rok_tim_)

Styling tips:

  • Opt for pastel colours as they radiate immense royalty
  • To add glitz and glamour to your look, opt for shimmering tops or lehenga skirts
  • Go heavy with jewellery if you are wearing something simple
  • Go minimal with jewellery if you are wearing a heavily embroidered outfit
  • Stick to monochromatic makeup for eyes and lipstick if your outfit is too bright
  • Match your lip shade with your ethnic attire
  • For your tresses, go creative and avoid the basic hairstyles

Topics

Read in App