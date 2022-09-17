Durga Puja 2022: Here's how you can dress up for the Indian festival

To celebrate the victory of good over evil, Durga Puja is observed in some parts of India on the last day of Navaratri. This year, the festival will be celebrated from 1st to 5th October. For Bengalis, it is a six-day-long festival which is marked by Mahalaya, Shashthi, Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Maha Nabami and Vijayadashami.

People follow age-old rituals to welcome Goddess Durga to their homes and they pray all day. The believers also dress up in stunning ethnic attires and decorate their houses to mark the victory of goddess Durga over Mahishasura, the Buffalo demon. Bringing the best of their wardrobes to the fore, ladies spend hours getting the festive look right. And, it can be quite daunting as a minimum of 5 looks have to be curated for this festival.

To make things easier for you, we have shortlisted some outfit ideas that are perfect for Durga Puja. Bookmark your favourite ones and take cues for the festive outing.

Styling tips: