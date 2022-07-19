Cost of Jennifer Lopez's second wedding dress which 'she saved for years' will leave you stunned

Fairytales do come true! As Jennifer Lopez embraced matrimony and became Ben Affleck's wife, fans couldn't stop gushing as they have one of the most adorable love stories of all time. On the day of her surprise wedding, she had two changes.

First, she wore a sleeveless textured gown by Alexander McQueen. The brand confirmed to PEOPLE that the gown was indeed from their label. The textured full-skirted dress featured a fitted bodice, floral jacquard detailing and a jewel neckline. At one point, it was retailed for $5,175 at Bergdorf Goodman.

JLo later changed into a high-fashion Zuhair Murad bridal gown. The white lace gown featured an off-the-shoulder design, long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, corset bodice and fishtail train. She added a matching veil with lace trim to complete her look.

While talking about her simple wedding gown, JLo revealed in her newsletter, "I've had this dress for so many years, and I've just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day."

Her hairstylist Chris Appleton shared a video of the singer-actor where she is seen flaunting the beautiful dress for the lens. The caption read, "Last minute feelings before the wedding."

Also read: 'Game of Thrones' actor Peter Dinklage joins the cast of 'The Hunger Games' prequel

Lopez and Affleck first started dating in July 2002 and got engaged that November. They later postponed their 2003 wedding due to unknown reasons.

In 2021, the two rekindled their relationship. After dating again for a couple of months, they decided to finally get married and embrace matrimony.

Watch | Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship timeline