Copper eyeshadow, glazed skin and more: Best fall makeup trends of 2022

Fall has arrived! It's time to throw old makeup products into the bin and revamp our makeup kits because just like the season, the trends are changing too.

Leaving the bright summer hues behind, trendsetters are embracing silver, chrome, and gunmetal eyeshadow colours this fall. Semi-dewy skin is still everyone's favourite and MUAs are mostly focusing on a lit-from-within glow that can be achieved with a great skincare routine and some highlighter strobe.

As we bid adieu to summer and say a big, fat hello to the fall season, check out some makeup trends that are trending on social media currently.

Top 7 fall makeup trends of 2022

Copper eyeshadow

Looking for the perfect transitional shade between summer and winter? Invest in a good copper eyeshadow that can serve up sultry, luxury and cosy vibes, all at once. Several celebs like Dua Lipa, Florence Pugh and Emma Chamberlain are flagbearers of this fall makeup trend and fashionistas are totally in love with their looks.

Glazed skin

With more people shifting their focus to hydration and skincare, the glazed skin makeup trend is becoming bigger and better this fall. Influencers are giving their nod to dewy makeup bases that glow from miles away. And, skincare is getting more attention than ever!

Also read: All you need to know about liquid and powder highlighters

Gem eyes

With an increase in facial embellishments of pearls, diamonds and gemstones on the runways, we can expect to see more crystal decals in people's makeup routines. Celebrity MUAs and influencers are experimenting with expressive makeup these days and facial gems are flying off the shelves. So, if you too wish to experiment with some facial gems, do not hesitate and get as creative as you can.

Bleached brows

From Lizzo to Doja Cat, several A-listers have embraced bleached brows in recent days. Netizens are also having a lot of fun with this latest fall makeup trend. Since not many like to experiment with their brows, this trend is grabbing a lot of eyeballs online.

Metallic blurred eyes

People who are in love with soft, ethereal makeup are opting for metallic blurred lids this fall. Smudged washes of metallic eye shadows with a frosty finish are not just making appearances on red carpets, photoshoots and runways but also on social media. They fit well with the ongoing Y2K makeup aesthetic and look incredible when matched with a dewy base.

Also read: Effective skincare tools you must have in your kit

Vinyl lips

It's time to go bold and beautiful! Drop the nudes and pick the brightest red, maroon or mauve lip shade from your kit and create vinyl lips that look great with evening gowns and cocktail dresses. Add a glossy tint to them to get the vinyl effect.

Fashion goth

The '90s dark, graphic eyes ruled the runways during fall/winter 2022 fashion shows. Several stars like Julia Fox and Kristen Stewart are making their contribution to the rise of edgy makeup looks. And, fashion goth is back to rule the beauty space, once again.