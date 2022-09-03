All you need to know about liquid and powder highlighters

New to highlighting? Unsure where to start and what to buy? Fret not as this beauty guide can be your holy grail to highlighting the correct way. Whether you want a super glittery, ultra-metallic, visible-from-outer-space kind of highlighter or a subtler one, this guide will teach you how to achieve both.

With a liquid and a powder highlighter in the arsenal, we can create the enviable dewy and radiant look that has been doing rounds on social media since summer. And, with the tips and tricks shared in this guide, anyone, no matter how inexperienced, can replicate the blinding glow that stars often flaunt on red carpets and big fashion nights.

Curious to learn the art of highlighting? Without further ado, let's head straight to the makeup guide!

What is a highlighter?

A highlighter is a reflective makeup product that is used on the highest points of the face. It is typically used in areas which we want to pop or stand out more. On the cheekbones, temples, brow bone, and even on the cupid’s bow, the highlighter is applied to add glow.

It simply gives your face a 3D effect which the foundation is unable to offer on its own. And, it won't be wrong to say that it is the most essential part of any makeup kit because a highlighter is what elevates our beauty game.

How to choose the right highlighter shade?

In most brands, you will find three main highlighter shades. A pink highlighter, a gold highlighter and a bronze highlighter. People who have warm undertones should pick gold or bronze highlighters and people with cool undertones should pick pink or silver highlighters. People who fall somewhere in the middle can ace most highlighter shades based on the rest of the makeup look.

If you are fair, opt for a pink or silver highlighter. If you have a wheatish skin tone, opt for a gold highlighter. And, people with dark skin tones can opt for bronze highlighters.

Difference between cream and powder highlighters

Highlighters are available in two types - cream highlighters and liquid highlighters. Both are used to highlight the face, however, they are used differently.

If you are going for a dewy look then you can just use cream highlighters and ditch powder highlighters. If you are going for a matte look then you can just use powder highlighters and ditch cream ones. If you want to create an ultra glam look with a blinding highlighter that can be seen from miles away, you must use both. But, always remember the thumb rule of makeup! Use powder products after cream products.

So, once you are done with the base, apply a liquid highlighter to the highest points of your face and top it up with powder highlighters. Use a highlighter brush to apply the powder product. For liquid highlighters, you can use a beauty blender.

