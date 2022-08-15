10 soft glam makeup looks you can flaunt all year long

Written By: Kirtika Katira
Delhi, India Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 04:19 PM(IST)

Soft glam makeup looks that are both natural and gorgeous Photograph:( Instagram )

Need some makeup inspiration for your next big fashion outing? Check out these 10 gorgeous soft glam makeup looks that go with literally every outfit.

If it's not our wedding or a festival, we don't really like to go loud and big with our makeup. A soft, subtle and natural look is enough to get us through the day. Fewer touch-ups, creases and cakiness, what's not to like about soft glam makeup look?

They look great with both ethnic and western attires and don't take hours and a million steps. And, that doesn't mean that you cannot experiment with your looks. You can play with peach, pink and beige hues to curate a gorgeous soft glam makeup look. 

After going through a ton of soft glam looks, we have shortlisted 10 that are simply the most enchanting. So, without further ado, let's head straight to the list!

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @megangwenmakeup

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @makeupbygnehrim

 

 

Now, before you bid adieu to us, let's take a look at some makeup tips that will help you curate these gorgeous looks.

  1. Match your foundation to your actual skin colour, tone and undertone. If you want to ditch the white cast that looks horrible under a flashlight, get a foundation that perfectly matches your skin
  2. Use less foundation if you want to achieve a natural look. Use a beauty blender to press the foundation into your skin instead of a synthetic brush for a natural finish
  3. Use a liquid highlighter with very fine silver glitter particles on your cheekbones to get a dewy look
  4. Use a cream blush instead of a powder one
  5. Only set your T-zone with compact or setting powder. Keep the rest of the makeup dewy and only use cream products
  6. In the end, use a dewy setting spray

